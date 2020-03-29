|
Joseph H. DeCicco Jr., 90 passed away on March 26, 2020 at Leominster Hospital after a brief illness. Joseph was born July 21, 1929 in Framingham, MA. He was the son to the late Joseph H. DeCicco Sr. and Josephine (Colecchi) DeCicco. Joseph was predeceased by his uncle Charles R. DeCicco.
Joe is survived by his wife of 64 years Doris (Lautizi) DeCicco, his son John J. DeCicco and daughter-in-law Sharon (Peaslee) DeCicco of Leominster, granddaughter Dr. Maria (DeCicco) RePass and grandson-in-law James RePass Jr. of Ashland, MA and grandson, Dr. Anthony J. DeCicco of Hermosa Beach, CA.
Joe served his country in the U.S. Army during the Korean Conflict and was stationed in Berlin, Germany supporting the protection of the American sector at the Berlin Wall. Upon his honorable discharge, he returned to his job at the former Prime Tobacco Company where he was a warehouse expeditor for 40 years and also served as the shop steward. Joe was a lifelong member of the Teamsters Local 171 until his retirement in 1985.
Joe graduated from St. Bernard's High School, Class of 1947 and was a member of the American Legion Post 151 of Leominster and the DAV.
Throughout his adult life, Joe enjoyed following his son's, as well as his two grandchildren's, musical endeavors and loved attending their performances; his personal favorite was big band music.
In his retirement, he relished working alongside his son on various home improvement projects, as he took great pride in maintaining his family home. His greatest enjoyment was found when he was surrounded by family and friends. Joe especially loved taking trips to Nantasket Beach, Disney World, and sailing on Disney cruises with his grandchildren.
Funeral services and Burial will be private, and a Celebration of Life will be held at a future date. Brandon Funeral Home, 305 Wanoosnoc Rd., Fitchburg is assisting the family.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests that memorial contributions be made in Joe's memory to the Leominster Colonial Band, 193 North Main Street, Leominster, MA 01453.
The family would also like to express their profound gratitude to Dr. W. Brodkin; Dr. S. Khanna and staff of the Simonds-Sinon Cancer Center Fitchburg; and the doctors and nurses of the Leominster Hospital CCU for their compassion and professionalism during this difficult time.
Published in Sentinel & Enterprise on Mar. 29, 2020