Joseph J. Serafini, Sr., 84, of Leominster, died July 5, 2019, in HealthAlliance Leominster Hospital. He was born April 6, 1935, in Leominster, son of the late Joseph and Jennie (Pitkiewicz) Serafini. Joe graduated from Leominster High School, Class of 1953, and St. Anslem College with a Bachelor's Degree in Business Administration, Class of 1957.



Joe was a very active member of St. Anna's Parish, where he was a long-time lector and Eucharistic minister, as well as head of the Men's Group for many years. He was also a member of the Leominster Knights of Columbus #406, volunteered at Our Father's House and served on the Board of Directors at Leominster Credit Union. He was extremely generous to charitable organizations.



Joe was a devoted husband, father and grandfather. He was the owner and operator of Castle Plastics of Leominster, for his entire career. He was extremely proud of the family business, which will celebrate 100 years of family ownership in 2020. Through the business, he was a member of the Farrier Industry Association. He loved horses and the equestrian industry.



Joseph is survived by his second wife, of one year, Carole (Pitts) Girouard, of Leominster, whose first husband was the late Mayor Richard Girouard of Leominster, who died in 2009, one son; Joseph J. Serafini Jr., of Fitchburg, one daughter; Christine Bellefeuille and her husband Roger of Leominster, two brothers; Henry Serafini and his wife Suzanne of Leominster, Stephen Mahoney and his wife Emma of Altoona, NY, one sister; Maureen Wright and her husband Glenn of Leominster, his sister-in-law; Carolyn (Salvi) Serafini of Leominster, two grandchildren; Jeffrey Bellefeuille and Lindsey Serafini.



He was predeceased by his wife of 57 years, Rita A. (Gallotto) Serafini in 2014 and his brother, Richard Serafini in 2017.



Mr. Serafini's funeral will be held Friday, July 12, 2019, with a Mass of Christian Burial at 11:00 a.m. in St. Anna's Church, 199 Lancaster St., Leominster. Burial will follow in St. Leo's Cemetery. Calling hours will be held Thursday, July 11th, 2019 from 5:00 - 8:00 p.m. in Wright-Roy Funeral Home, Inc., 109 West Street, Leominster, MA.



In lieu of flowers, donations in his memory may be made to: St. Anna's Parish, 199 Lancaster St., Leominster, MA 01453 or to: , PO Box 50, Memphis, TN 38101-9929.



To light a candle or leave a message of condolence visit. www.wrightroyfuneralhome.com.







View the online memorial for Joseph J. Serafini, Sr. Published in Sentinel & Enterprise on July 9, 2019