Joseph L. "Roger" Brideau, 90, a lifelong resident of Leominster, passed away peacefully surrounded by his loving family on July 4, 2019.



Roger was born in Leominster on February 20, 1929, a son of the late Peter and Ella (Albert) Brideau.



After attending Leominster High School, he enlisted in the US Navy, where he proudly served his country during the Korean War. After serving 4 years, Roger returned home and worked as a carpenter with his father, brothers, cousins, and uncles building many homes in Leominster.



Roger left construction to start East Side Oil, the business he owned and operated until his retirement. In his later years, he kept busy and continued his love of working with family by doing business development for his son Mark at Brideau Energy, and he co-founded ZipLeads Direct with his son Steve.



He was very active in the Leominster community in civic, social, athletic and religious organizations. Roger was a devout parishioner of St. Cecilia Church, and was an associate member of the Sisters of Assumption. He proudly called himself a "Roaming" Catholic, and went to daily Mass at various churches throughout Leominster.



Roger is survived by his wife of 18 years, Jeannette (Rousseau) Brideau of Leominster; his children, Mark Brideau and wife Lisa of Lancaster, Rebecca Pelletier and husband Dr. Michael Pelletier of Leominster, Victoria Sova and husband Joseph of Sterling, Veronica Nagle and husband Russell of Lancaster, Thomas Brideau and wife Ann of Breckenridge, CO, Stephen Brideau and wife Andrea of Leominster; 17 grandchildren; 6 great-grandchildren; a brother Gerard "Dickie" Brideau and wife Lucille; sisters, May LaVenture, Anne Marie Barba, and Marguerite Coughlin.



He was predeceased by his first wife of 48 years, Geraldine "Gerry" (Petroski) Brideau; his siblings, Robert Brideau, Eugene Brideau, Lorraine LaCross, Jeanne Landry, G. Vern Brideau, and Geralda Perla.



The funeral will be held from Brandon Funeral Home, 305 Wanoosnoc Rd., Fitchburg on Tuesday, July 9 with a Mass in Saint Cecilia's Church, 180 Mechanic St., Leominster at 11:00 am. Burial will be held privately at a later date. Calling hours will be on Monday, July 8 from 4-7pm in the funeral home.



In lieu of flowers, the family requests memorial contributions to be made to St. Vincent DePaul.







