|
|
of Leominster
LEOMINSTER
Joseph "Roger" R. Pothier, 81 years old, of Leominster died Friday, March 6, 2020 in HealthAlliance-Leominster Hospital. He is survived by his wife of 57 years Joyce A. (Maroni) Pothier, daughters Michelle Schomacker and her husband Kevin of Maynard and Suzanne Dodos and her husband James of Westford; son Michael Pothier and his wife Mary Ellen of Leominster; brothers Gerard Pothier of Ashburnham, Raymond Pothier and his wife Patricia of Winchendon and Paul Pothier and his wife Estelle of Leominster; sisters Claire White and her husband Donald of Rutland, Pauline Guillemette and her husband Marcel of Leominster, Irene Iwanow of Worcester and Jeannette Marcoux and her husband Joseph of Leominster; 8 grandchildren Patrick, Jason and Matthew Schomacker, Andrew, Bradley and Mark Pothier, Rachel and Katherine Dodos. He was predeceased by his brother Marcel Pothier in 2010.
Roger was born in Leominster on October 1, 1938, son of Wilfrid and Julliette (LeBlanc) Pothier and was a lifelong resident. He graduated from Notre Dame High School in Fitchburg in 1957 and from the Wentworth Institute in Boston in 1959. Roger served in the U.S. Army. He was a manager of Design Engineering Services at the former Digital Equipment Corporation for over 25 years. Roger was a devoted member of Holy Family of Nazareth Church in Leominster.
He was the complete and consummate family man. His whole family, especially his grandchildren, was his purpose and fulfillment. He was a mentor, provider, handyman, carpenter, and jack-of-all-trades. He relished traveling the world with his sweetheart and companion, Joyce. He left an indelible mark on all who knew and met him. He will be greatly missed.
Pothier
A funeral mass will be held on Wednesday, March 11th at 11:30 am in Holy Family of Nazareth Church, 750 Union Street, Leominster. Burial will be at a later date. Calling hours will be held on Wednesday, March 11th prior to the funeral mass from 9 - 11 am in the Silas F. Richardson & Son Funeral Home, 106 West Street, Leominster. In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be made to HealthAlliance Home Health & Hospice (at hahhh.org) or the Leominster Veterans Memorial Center (at leovets.org). www.richardsonfuneralhome.net
View the online memorial for Joseph R. Pothier
Published in Sentinel & Enterprise on Mar. 8, 2020