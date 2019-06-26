of Townsend



Joseph R. Simoneau, 77, of Townsend died Tuesday, June 25, 2019 at his home.



Mr. Simoneau was born in Bristol, CT, January 23, 1942 the son of Joseph and Lumina (Gagnon) Simoneau and grew up in Bristol. He has resided in Townsend for over 35 years.



He graduated from Assumption Preparatory School in Worcester and then continued his education at the University of Connecticut where he received his Bachelor Degree in French, the University of Wisconsin where he received his Masters Degrees in French and later graduated from Pennsylvania State University where he received a PhD in French.



He was a member of the French Club at the Townsend Public Library as well as an active at the Townsend Senior Center where he taught a woodworking class. He was a member of St. Boniface Church in Lunenburg and a member of its chapter of the Knights of Columbus. Mr. Simoneau had served on the Board of Directors at Townsend Ecumenical Organization and was a member of the Assumption College Alumni.



Mr. Simoneau had worked as a manager at Digital Equipment Corporation, retiring in 2014. He also had taught at Graham Junior College.



He leaves his wife of 47 years, Cheryl L. (Bloom) Simoneau; his daughter, Marjorie L. Simoneau of Townsend; his sister and brother-in-law, Lorrette and John Deden of Bristol, CT as well as nieces and nephews.



A Funeral Mass will be celebrated 11 Am Saturday, June 29, 2019 at St. Boniface Church, 817 Mass Ave, Lunenburg.



Mr. Simoneau's family will receive family and friends in the church on Saturday from 10 AM until the time of the Mass.



Memorial contributions may be made to Townsend Senior Center Activity Fund, 16 Dudley Rd, Townsend, MA 01469 or to Assumption College Scholarship Fund, 500 Salisbury St, Worcester, MA 01609.



The Anderson Funeral Home, 250 Main Street, Townsend is assisting the family with arrangements. www.andersonfuneral.com







