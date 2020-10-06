1/1
Joseph V. Pusateri
1941 - 2020
Sterling

Joseph V. Pusateri, 79 a longtime resident of Sterling and noted area car salesman, passed away peacefully Thursday, October 1, 2020, rejoining in heaven his wife, Jean, daughter Karen and five siblings.

Joseph was born, July 24, 1941 in Worcester, the youngest of six children of Italian immigrants, Joseph J and Rose (DiBlasi) Pusateri. Educated and raised in Worcester, served in the U.S. Army for a time and returned to Worcester to begin a career in cars. He started with the Seven Hills Shell station, then becoming an auto sales representation for Edward Buick, Bancroft Motors, and Westboro GMC before retiring. Notably, Joe was so good at what he did, he work diligently between the customer and dealership to find a solution satisfying to both sides. Joe never let a sale get away.

In 1966, Joe married Jean C. Brouillard, and began a 53-year married of dedication to each other and family, 49 of those years in Sterling until Jean left his side on December 1, 2018. He is survived by his son and daughter in law, Joseph J and Constance "Connie" Pusateri of Fitchburg; a sister, Nina C. Sweet of Worcester; five grandchildren, Nichole Bennett, Mark and Matthew Whitney, Joseph Pusateri and Dylon B. Kane; four great grandsons, Enrique and Antonio Rodriguez, Caleb and Gabriel Whitney; His companion, Sandra Cove; Many nieces, nephews, extended family and friends. In addition to his wife Jean, Joseph was predeceased by a daughter Karen D. Pusateri January 6, 2018, three brothers, Frank J. "Lanky", Anthony S. and Vincent F. "Winky" Pusateri and two sisters, Rose Pusateri and Eleanor R. Dell'Olio.

Joe was a workaholic, devoted family man and friend. If Joe were not working, he could be found with his family or visiting with his friends on Shrewsbury Street. Joe loved his Italian heritage and lived that heritage every day. Joe loved talks with friends on Shrewsbury Street, at the Cottage Donut shop, the former Speedy's drive-in, or any spot he could be with them. Joe especially enjoyed helping people where and when asked or needed.

Friends and relatives are invited to gather for calling hours Wednesday, October 7, from 4 pm to 7 pm in the MERCADANTE FUNERAL HOME & CHAPEL, 370 Plantation St. A prayer service will follow at 7 pm. Burial in St John's Cemetery will be private. In lieu of flowers memorial contributions in his name can be made to the St Jude Children's research hospital, 501 St Jude Way, Memphis Tenn.



View the online memorial for Joseph V. Pusateri

Published in Sentinel & Enterprise on Oct. 6, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
7
Calling hours
04:00 - 07:00 PM
Mercadante Funeral Home & Chapel
OCT
7
Prayer Service
07:00 PM
Mercadante Funeral Home & Chapel
Funeral services provided by
Mercadante Funeral Home & Chapel
370 Plantation Street
Worcester, MA 01605
508-754-0486
Memories & Condolences
18 entries
October 5, 2020
Rest in peace God Father. I will forever remember all the good times that we had I love you and will miss you always love Dean
Dean Brouillard
October 5, 2020
To the Pusateri family -
We are so sorry for your loss. Joey will be missed. He was a wonderful neighbor who was always ready to lend a helping hand. Our thoughts and prayers are with you.
Mike and Peg O'Loughlin and Family
Friend
October 5, 2020
We are very sorry for your great loss. Joe was a truly great person, we will miss his seeing his smiling face. Please accept our sincere condolences.
Mr. & Mrs. Richard Molinari & Family
Friend
October 5, 2020
Joe was a good friend of my Dad and was a great guy !! My condolence to his Family . R.I.P.
Fran Daviau
Friend
October 5, 2020
Joe you where one of a kind always telling a great story from past years when I was a young guy working with my dad at the parkway diner and later years when you would come up to Dino’s with your family.Rest in peace my friend and one last time
Joe don’t rock the boat.
Joseph Evangelista
Friend
October 4, 2020
When I was born, Joe became an uncle. He was only 12 at the time in 1953, and we have always been very close. So many rich, warm and crazy funny memories of Uncle Joey. My sincere condolences and prayers go to my cousin Joey and Connie and their family. It's been a very rough time for all of you. May you find peace and comfort, Much love to you all, Frankie Pusateri.
Frank Pusateri
Family
October 4, 2020
My condolences to Joey and Connie and family.
Thinking of you all at your time of grieving and beyond.
So sorry, for your loss.
Deb& Irfan Ugur
October 4, 2020
Joe was a great friend to me and my family in some of our roughest times. I wish Joey and his family love and peace with their terrible loss. Great man and I am sorrowful.
Paul Scherdell
Friend
October 4, 2020
Oh how we will miss Joe. His daily phone calls and always making us laugh. Joe always found the right car when we needed one. He was a pro at what he did. Joe was one of the regulars at the Donut Cafe where he was always the main attraction. We send our deepest sympathy to Joe and his wife Connie and entire family. He will be missed by all. ❤ Bobby and Lois Sbrogna
Robert Sbrogna
Friend
October 4, 2020
Joe was a great cousin and friend. He was always willing to help out. I will miss him dearly.
Joe Paparella
Family
October 4, 2020
My deepest sympathy to Joe's family. May the memories you have help you thru this difficult time. R.I.P Joe.
Sandra Fenuccio-McCarthy, Myrtle Beach,SC
Friend
October 4, 2020
My deepest condolences to you on the loss of your dad. May God be with you during the very difficult and sad time. You & Connie are in my prayers.

Sincerely
Deborah Temple
Deborah Temple
Friend
October 3, 2020
Joe was one of the kindest people I had the opportunity to work at Bancroft Motors/Edward Buick. My condolences to you and your family.
Dawn Placentino Olen
Coworker
October 3, 2020
Anyone can be a father, but it takes someone special to be a dad... thank you for being that dad in my life. I will miss you to the moon and back .... RIP
RIP Dad
Constance Pusateri
Family
October 3, 2020
our deepest sympathy to family Joe was a great guy and will be missed by all
Timothy and April Wheeler
Friend
October 3, 2020
We all knew you pop as an outspoken sometimes loud guy. But as a family man and the grandfather of my boys. We knew you more for the kindness in your heart. It was not spoken of often but actions are louder then words and you were always a grandfather with kind and encouraging words for us. And I love you pop love joey and I miss you too I was crying for you yesterday. I love you too pop and I will miss you too POP love Dylon. Thank for all your unwavering support and help that you gave us we will all forever remember you pop. Love Dylon Joey and Brian. Rest in peace and help jean Karen to watch over us until we are all together again.
Brian Kane
Grand Parent
October 3, 2020
May God bless you and your family in this time of sorrow.
Joey
Grand Parent
October 3, 2020
Our deep & heartfelt sympathy to Joes family A great cousin & friend RIP dear Joe
Fran & Judy Polito
Family
