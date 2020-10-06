SterlingJoseph V. Pusateri, 79 a longtime resident of Sterling and noted area car salesman, passed away peacefully Thursday, October 1, 2020, rejoining in heaven his wife, Jean, daughter Karen and five siblings.Joseph was born, July 24, 1941 in Worcester, the youngest of six children of Italian immigrants, Joseph J and Rose (DiBlasi) Pusateri. Educated and raised in Worcester, served in the U.S. Army for a time and returned to Worcester to begin a career in cars. He started with the Seven Hills Shell station, then becoming an auto sales representation for Edward Buick, Bancroft Motors, and Westboro GMC before retiring. Notably, Joe was so good at what he did, he work diligently between the customer and dealership to find a solution satisfying to both sides. Joe never let a sale get away.In 1966, Joe married Jean C. Brouillard, and began a 53-year married of dedication to each other and family, 49 of those years in Sterling until Jean left his side on December 1, 2018. He is survived by his son and daughter in law, Joseph J and Constance "Connie" Pusateri of Fitchburg; a sister, Nina C. Sweet of Worcester; five grandchildren, Nichole Bennett, Mark and Matthew Whitney, Joseph Pusateri and Dylon B. Kane; four great grandsons, Enrique and Antonio Rodriguez, Caleb and Gabriel Whitney; His companion, Sandra Cove; Many nieces, nephews, extended family and friends. In addition to his wife Jean, Joseph was predeceased by a daughter Karen D. Pusateri January 6, 2018, three brothers, Frank J. "Lanky", Anthony S. and Vincent F. "Winky" Pusateri and two sisters, Rose Pusateri and Eleanor R. Dell'Olio.Joe was a workaholic, devoted family man and friend. If Joe were not working, he could be found with his family or visiting with his friends on Shrewsbury Street. Joe loved his Italian heritage and lived that heritage every day. Joe loved talks with friends on Shrewsbury Street, at the Cottage Donut shop, the former Speedy's drive-in, or any spot he could be with them. Joe especially enjoyed helping people where and when asked or needed.Friends and relatives are invited to gather for calling hours Wednesday, October 7, from 4 pm to 7 pm in the MERCADANTE FUNERAL HOME & CHAPEL, 370 Plantation St. A prayer service will follow at 7 pm. Burial in St John's Cemetery will be private. In lieu of flowers memorial contributions in his name can be made to the St Jude Children's research hospital, 501 St Jude Way, Memphis Tenn. www.stju