Joseph Victor "Victor" Albert of Leominster, MA passed away at home on September 19 at the age of 94, surrounded by his loving family, including the love of his life and wife of 72 years, Lena P. (Belliveau) Albert. Victor was born in Saint-Paul New Brunswick, Canada on June 3rd, 1925, the son of Henri and Leonie (LeBlanc) Albert; later becoming a US citizen and living in Leominster since the age of 21. Victor was a man of great faith, utmost integrity, and extreme generosity. He was a devout Catholic and longtime parishioner of St. Cecilia Church in Leominster- always living his life in accordance with the scriptures and encouraging others to do so as well. Other than his unwavering devotion to God, Victor's most steadfast commitment was to his family. His greatest joy and pride in life were derived from the family of 11 children that he and Lena raised and the extended family that grew from there. His family is his legacy. They were his fortune. And he always considered himself a rich man – far richer than those of great monetary wealth.
After moving to the US as a young man and newlywed, Victor became a self-made carpenter, eventually establishing a successful business, Victor Albert and Sons. In line with his Christian beliefs, he generously sponsored other Canadians to come to the US, teaching his craft, employing many and helping them to establish their own successful careers in the trade. While well known in the area as a skilled carpenter, an additional great talent and passion in his life was music. He was an amazing fiddle player; a skill that was also self-taught. He brought music not only into the lives of his family members, many of whom play instruments and sing beautifully as well, but also into the local community and beyond. He often traveled to fiddle contests, accompanied by his son Peter, and accumulated many awards along the way. He also frequently played at fundraising and charity events. He opened the Red Barn in Leominster in the 1970s, creating a venue for entertainment by established country musicians as well as providing opportunities for local musicians just starting out.
In addition to his beloved wife, Lena, Victor is survived by his sons John Albert and his wife Carmella, Thomas Albert and his wife Gail, Peter Albert and his wife Mary, all of Leominster; Gerry Albert and his wife Karen of Lunenburg; his daughters Janice Hanson, widow of Mike Hanson of Leominster, Marie Leblanc and her husband Claude of Westminster, Anne Albert of Gardner, Gloria Chlan and her husband Albert of Rosemount, MN, Margaret (Peggy) Merrill of Leominster, and Jacqueline Duval and her husband Michael of Leominster; his daughter in-law Sandra Albert of Ormond by the Sea, FL; 25 grandchildren, 33 great-grandchildren, 2 great-great grandchildren and many nieces and nephews. He is also survived by his sister, Anita Leger of Gardner. He is predeceased by his oldest son, Paul Albert, his brothers, Denis Albert and Rev. Alban Albert and his sister, Marie Cormier.
A funeral Mass will be celebrated at 12:00 Noon, on Monday, September 23 in St. Cecilia's Church, 180 Mechanic St., Leominster. Burial will be in the parish cemetery.
Calling hours are from 8:30am- 11:30am, Monday, September 23 in the Brandon Funeral Home, 305 Wanoosnoc Rd., Fitchburg.
In lieu of flowers the family requests memorial contributions be made to St. Cecilias Church Restoration Fund, 180 Mechanic St., Leominster, MA 01453.
Published in Sentinel & Enterprise on Sept. 20, 2019