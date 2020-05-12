of Leominster; 86
LEOMINSTER
Josephine Beverly Caissey, 86, of Leominster, died Thursday, May 7, at Leominster Hospital after an illness.
Beverly was born November 29, 1933, in Baltimore, Maryland, daughter of the late Beverly and the late Maryanne (Kirschner) McKenney. She was a loving and nurturing mother of four and was kind and caring to all. She loved roses and was a big Red Sox fan. Her incredible pot roast will be missed.
Beverly was predeceased by her husband, Edward Joseph Caissie, Jr. in 1982.
She leaves for children, Marsha Evelyn Caissey and her spouse, Andrea Peruzzi of New York, Wayne Joseph Caissey of Leominster, Michelle Flora Clark and spouse, William of IN and Anne Marie LeBlanc and her spouse, Charles LeBlanc of Orange; her beloved twin sister, Marie Popielarczyk of Leominster; three grandchildren, William and Jessica Clark and Sarah Caissey; several nieces and nephews.
Funeral services will be private with the assistance of Simard Funeral Home, 14 Walker St., Leominster.
Published in Sentinel & Enterprise on May 12, 2020.