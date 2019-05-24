of Leominster; 87 Leominster Josephine R. "Josie" (Marabello) Bilotta, 87, passed away May 22, 2019, at UMass Medical Center in Worcester.



Josie was born in Fitchburg on January 4, 1932, a daughter of the late Francesco and Maria (Minisi) Marabello. She graduated from Saint Bernard's High School in 1949 and was very active on the reunion committee.



For many years she worked for General Electric in the Production Office and later for Foster Grant as a Time Keeper in Quality Control until her retirement.



Josie was a member of St. Annas Church in Leominster as well as the Sons of Italy. She was the Mistress of Ceremonies and an avid Bocce player. She enjoyed traveling and spending her summers in South Yarmouth on Cape Cod with her family. Always active, Josie loved to dance, and was especially talented with the Jitterbug, which she would dance with her husband. She belonged to a bowling league and loved to read and do crossword puzzles. She will be fondly remembered for her extraordinary lasagna and her amazing Scrabble skills. An exceptionally kind woman, she will be missed by all.



She is survived by her children, Andrea Bilotta of Leominster, H. Peter Bilotta of Leominster and his companion Alison Green; Stephanie Tamulevich and husband Daniel of New York; grandchildren, Danielle Tamulevich, Gabrielle Engels and her husband Michael, Rachelle Tamulevich, and Zachary L. Bilotta; four great-grandchildren, Benjamin, Matthew, William, and Molly Engels; sisters, Mary Borg of Fitchburg, Sue Marabello of Leominster and Connie Ojanen of Midlothian, VA. She was Auntie Josie to many beloved nieces and nephews.



She was predeceased by her husband of 60 years, Herbert J. Bilotta; her siblings, Thomas and Frank Marabello and Agatha Wagg. She was also predeceased by her dear cousin Antonet "Nenay" Schultz. Bilotta The funeral Mass will be held from Brandon Funeral Home, 305 Wanoosnoc Rd., Fitchburg on Monday, May 27, at 11 am in Saint Anna Church, Leominster. Burial will be held at a later date.



Calling hours will be from 3-5pm on Sunday, May 26 in the funeral home.



In lieu of flowers, the family request memorial contributions be made to the Sons of Italy Scholarship Fund c/o Anna Pacetti, 188 South St., Fitchburg, MA 01420.







Published in Sentinel & Enterprise on May 24, 2019