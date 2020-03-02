Sentinel & Enterprise Obituaries
Wright-Roy Funeral Home Inc
109 West St
Leominster, MA 01453
(978) 534-9372

Joshua M. Ledford


1990 - 2020
Joshua M. Ledford Obituary
of Leominster

Leominster

Joshua M. Ledford, 30, of Leominster, died February 28, 2020. He was born February 7, 1990, in Fitchburg, son of Crystal Ledford. Joshua worked as a car technician in the automotive industry.

He is survived by his mother; Crystal Ledford of Leominster, one son; Jayce Michael Ledford and his mother Lori Nurnberger both of Fitchburg, two sisters; Arilyn Soto Sanchez and her husband Anthony Soto Sanchez of Leominster and Aurora Boateng of Leominster, his fiancee Ashley Bica of Leominster, his Godmother; Heidi Lynn of Leominster, several nieces, nephews, cousins, aunts, step brothers and step sisters.

Ledford

Calling hours will be held Wednesday, March 4th, 2020 from 4:00 - 7:00 p.m. in Wright-Roy Funeral Home, Inc., 109 West St., Leominster, MA.

Flowers may be sent or donations may be made to a Go Fund Me page which has been set up to benefit his son, Jayce, at; https://www.gofundme.com/f/in-loving-memory-of-joshua-ledford

To light a candle or leave a message of condolence visit; www.wrightroyfuneralhome.com



Published in Sentinel & Enterprise on Mar. 2, 2020
