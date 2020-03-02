|
Joshua M. Ledford, 30, of Leominster, died February 28, 2020. He was born February 7, 1990, in Fitchburg, son of Crystal Ledford. Joshua worked as a car technician in the automotive industry.
He is survived by his mother; Crystal Ledford of Leominster, one son; Jayce Michael Ledford and his mother Lori Nurnberger both of Fitchburg, two sisters; Arilyn Soto Sanchez and her husband Anthony Soto Sanchez of Leominster and Aurora Boateng of Leominster, his fiancee Ashley Bica of Leominster, his Godmother; Heidi Lynn of Leominster, several nieces, nephews, cousins, aunts, step brothers and step sisters.
Calling hours will be held Wednesday, March 4th, 2020 from 4:00 - 7:00 p.m. in Wright-Roy Funeral Home, Inc., 109 West St., Leominster, MA.
Flowers may be sent or donations may be made to a Go Fund Me page which has been set up to benefit his son, Jayce, at; https://www.gofundme.com/f/in-loving-memory-of-joshua-ledford
Published in Sentinel & Enterprise on Mar. 2, 2020