Joshua M. Wheeler, 35
GARDNER - Joshua M. Wheeler, 35 years old passed away in UMASS Medical Center, Worcester on Monday, July 22, 2019, surrounded by his loving family. Joshua had beat his heroin addiction in late 2018 and was diagnosed with an inoperable brain tumor in April 2019.
He was born in Leominster on August 22, 1983, son of the late David Wheeler and his mother, Billie-Jo (Valcourt, Wheeler) Dennis.
Joshua worked as a plumber apprentice for several years and as a Landscaper before becoming ill.
He is survived by his loving wife of twelve years, Kristy L. Wheeler, son Joshua M. Wheeler Jr., daughters Jocelyn Kelley and Kayleigh Wheeler. He leaves his sister, Erica Wheeler and a brother, Tyler Dennis. He also leaves his nephews, Cameron DeLeon and Alexander Dennis; two nieces, Aaliyah Wheeler and Kenia Rivera-Wheeler. He leaves his maternal grandparents, William and Rebecca Valcourt of Gardner; paternal Grandmother, Lillian Wheeler of Ashby. He leaves many aunts, uncles and cousins. He was preceded in death by his father, David J. Wheeler and his paternal grandfather, William Wheeler.
There are no calling hours. We will be celebrating Joshua's life on August 24, 2019, 6:00 pm, at the Acadia Club, 193 Parker Street, Gardner, MA.
Published in Sentinel & Enterprise on Aug. 20, 2019