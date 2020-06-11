Loving son, brother, grandson, cousinFitchburgJoshua Stephen Cormier, age 27, of Fitchburg, passed away on June 6, 2020. Joshua was born in Leominster, MA.He is survived by his loving parents, Stephen Cormier and Andrea Spyropoulos (Leblanc); sister Kasey Dziel; brother, Evan Miller; grandparents, Janice Wonkka and Ronald Cormier. Joshua loved to make people laugh. He was magnetic, captivating, sensitive and had the biggest heart. Joshua will be loved and missed immensely, always and forever.CormierBurial will be private. A celebration of life will be held at a future date to be announced. Donations in memory of Joshua may be made to: Honest Beginnings Inc. PO Box 3699, Amherst, MA 03031.