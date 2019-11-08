|
|
of Leominster; 31
LEOMINSTER
Joshuah C. Vautour, 31, of Leominster, died Thursday, October 31.
Joshuah was born May 21, 1988 in Leominster, son of Clement J. and Carol A. (Boivin) Vautour. Joshuah was a foundation worker with his dad and enjoyed an adventurous life when he was younger. Joshuah was a beloved son, brother, and friend to all who knew him. His witty personality would bring a smile to everyone who met him. His loving and compassionate nature will be greatly missed.
Besides his parents Clement and Carol Vautour of Leominster, he leaves three brothers, Jesse Vautour of Leominster, Matthew Bettencourt of Fitchburg, and Paul Vautour of Canada; his maternal grandmother, Nancy M. Boivin of Leominster, aunts and cousins in Massachusetts, as well as aunts, uncles, and cousins in Canada.
Vautour
The funeral Mass will be held Monday, November 11 at 11:00 A.M. at Saint Cecilia's Church, 180 Mechanic St., Leominster. Burial will follow in Saint Cecilia Cemetery.
To send an online condolence, please visit www.mackfamilyfh.com.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to help family with expenses.
Simard Funeral Home, 14 Walker St., Leominster is assisting the family with arrangements.
View the online memorial for Joshuah C. Vautour
Published in Sentinel & Enterprise on Nov. 8, 2019