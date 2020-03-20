Sentinel & Enterprise Obituaries
Joyce A. Warren


1938 - 2020
Joyce A. Warren Obituary
of Winchendon; 82

WINCHENDON

Joyce A. (Williams) Gagne Warren, 82, of 7 Crescent Road, died peacefully at home Wednesday afternoon, March 18, 2020 with her family at her side.

She was born in Oakland, Maine on February 14, 1938, daughter of the late John and Barbara (Heath) Williams and had been a resident of Winchendon since 1978.

Joyce was a member of Cornerstone Church of the Assemblies of God, and had worked as a home health care worker at Monadnock Christian Nursing Home and other area nursing homes and had worked also at State Line Auctions.

She leaves her husband, Alfred E. Warren; seven children, Leonel G. Gagne Jr and his wife Debbie of Leominster, Darryl R. Gagne and his wife Nancy of Holden, Gerald J. Gagne and his wife Cheri of Winchendon, Randall L. Gagne and his wife Tobey of Rindge, NH; Barbara A. Bruno and her husband William of Lake Grove Village, NY, Joni E. Brockelbank and her husband Douglas of Rock Hill, SC and Christine M. Piermarini of Leominster; a brother-in-law Bernard R. Gagne of Fairfield, ME; many grandchildren, many great-grandchildren, nieces and nephews. Her first husband Leonel G. Gagne, died in 1995. A son-in-law, Ally Piermarini, also preceded her in death.

Private funeral services will be held in Stone-Ladeau Funeral Home, 343 Central Street, Winchendon.

Burial will be in Riverside Cemetery, Winchendon.

Memorial donations may be made to Cornerstone Church of the Assemblies of God, 122 Gardner Road, Winchendon, MA 01475.

www.stone-ladeau.com.



Published in Sentinel & Enterprise on Mar. 20, 2020
