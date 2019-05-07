Joyce (Gallant) Aikey

lifelong resident of Leominster; 72



LEOMINSTER - Joyce (Gallant) Aikey, 72 years old, of Leominster died Saturday, May 4, 2019 in HealthAlliance-Leominster Hospital. She is survived by her 2 daughters Melissa G. Aikey and Julie A. Aikey both of Leominster, granddaughter Shelby Aikey of Cary, NC, brother William Gallant of Leominster and sister Lisa Sellars of Winchendon. She was predeceased by her husband Edward H. Aikey in 1995.



Joyce was born in Leominster on December 2, 1946, daughter of William J. and Margaret (Bresnahan) Gallant and was a lifelong resident. She had been an administrative assistant at the former Digital Corp. for several years. After retiring she worked at a daycare in Leominster. Joyce was an avid New England Patriot and Boston Red Sox Fan. She enjoyed knitting and crocheting for family and friends.



AIKEY - A graveside service will be held on Friday, May 10, 2019 at 3 pm in Evergreen Cemetery, 357 Main Street, Leominster. In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be made to , 133 Federal Street, 2nd Floor, Boston, MA 02110. The Silas F. Richardson & Son Funeral Home, 106 West Street, Leominster is assisting the family with arrangements.