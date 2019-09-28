|
Joyce C. (Mansfield) Fletcher, 76, of Leominster, passed away peacefully at home surrounded by her loving family on Friday, September 27, 2019. She is survived by her husband of 59 years, James Fletcher; her daughter, Robyn Prentiss & husband Dale Prentiss; her son, Jonathan Fletcher and his fiancée Lisa Targonski; and her grandsons, Alex Fletcher, Jacob and Kyle. She leaves her brother, Cary Mansfield and his wife Wanda Mansfield; numerous nieces, nephews, cousins and dear friends. She was predeceased by her son, Mark James Fletcher and her beloved cat Maxine.
Joyce was born to the late Whitney and Dorothy (Bergeron) Mansfield. She attended Leominster schools and studied at Fitchburg High School. Throughout her career she worked in various capacities, including employment as a baker for Demoulas and Family Bakery, where she loved decorating cakes. She opened her own cake decorating business and went on to teach her skills in several local schools. Joyce was a devout member of Highland Baptist Church in Fitchburg, where she was involved in many aspects of her church. She was an avid reader who also enjoyed crafting, painting and crocheting. Joyce was happiest in the company of her family and friends, whether it be summers together along the Maine coast or at home on Sundays during football season cheering for the New England Patriots. She will be forever remembered as a devoted and loving mother, grandmother, sister, aunt, and friend.
A Funeral Service will be held on Tuesday October 1, 2019 at 10AM at Highland Baptist Church, 19 Cedar St., Fitchburg, with burial to follow in Forest Hill Cemetery. Calling hours will be held from 5 until 7PM on Monday September 30, 2019 in the Philbin-Comeau Funeral Home, 176 Water St., Clinton. Memorial contributions may be made in memory of Joyce Fletcher to her favorite animal rescue, Friends Of Felines Rescue Center-14597 Powder Dam Road, Defiance, OH 43512 www.fofrescue.org.
