Joyce J. (Tapply) Bingham, 69



BROOKLINE, NH - Joyce J. (Tapply) Bingham, 69, passed away February 27, 2019 in Mass General Hospital.



She was born in Fitchburg on February 25, 1950, a daughter of Ethel (Hartwell) Tapply and the late William R. Tapply.



A 1969 graduate of Lunenburg High School, Joyce went on to St. Vincent's School of Nursing in Worcester, MA to earn a degree in Nursing. Joyce worked many years at Burbank Hospital before she became the school nurse at Hawthorne Brook Middle School in Townsend, MA. Joyce's gift of vision and detail took shape, as she became an accomplished American Folk Artist. There are many stories and life long friendships formed from her shop, The Skating Goose, in Townsend, as well as the many years traveling and showcasing her art nationally. Joyce's talent was recognized by several invitations to design and decorate the seasonal window displays at the Museum of Folk Art in Lincoln Square, New York City, NY.



Joyce's true passion in life was her family. Together Dave and Joyce never missed their boys' games and this dedication carried onto her five grandchildren. Joyce made it a point to attend every event her grandchildren participated in, whether it was a sporting event, spelling bee, recital, graduation, play or concert. She especially enjoyed taking the entire family on special vacations to the beach in Gloucester, MA and her favorite place, Disney World. She enjoyed reading to her two great grandchildren very much. Nothing made her happier than making others happy. Sunday dinners and holiday gatherings were when Joyce was most content surrounded by the people that meant the world to her.



In addition to her mother, Joyce is survived by her husband of 49 years, David Bingham; two sons, David Bingham Jr., and his wife Kristine, Thomas Bingham and his wife Rebekah; five grandchildren, Amanda Sargent and her husband Tim, Abigail Bingham, Zachary Bingham, Wyatt Bingham, and Gianna Bingham; two great- grandchildren, Timothy and Troy Sargent. She is also survived by her two sisters, Susan Ingraham and Cindy Letarte; several nieces and nephews.



Joyce was predeceased by her brother William R. Tapply, Jr.



BINGHAM - The funeral will be held in the Townsend Congregational Church, 3 Brookline St., Townsend, MA on Wednesday, March 6, at 11:00am. Calling hours will be held on Tuesday, March 5, in Brandon Funeral Home, 305 Wanoosnoc Rd., Fitchburg from 4-7pm.



In lieu of flowers please consider a memorial contribution to support Joyce's passion of gifting books and reading to the non-profit charity, 1,000 Books Before Kindergarten at: https://1000booksbeforekindergarten.org/donate/ Published in Sentinel & Enterprise on Mar. 2, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary