Joyce M. (Murphy) Gionet
1954 - 2020
Fitchburg

Joyce M. (Murphy) Gionet, 66 passed on Tuesday, May 19 at her residence after a long illness. Joyce was born on April 19, 1954 in Cambridge a daughter of the late James and Mary (Gallagher) Murphy. Mrs. Gionet is survived by her husband of 40 years, Raymond J. Gionet of Fitchburg, daughters, Jaime Leger and her husband, Eric of Clinton, Lauren Nario and her husband, Jorge of Fitchburg, brothers, Howard Murphy and wife Nancy of CA, Michael Murphy and wife Sandy of Fitchburg, brother-in-law Roger Gionet of CA, and was predeceased by brother-in-law Richard Gionet. Joyce had three grandchildren whom she loved dearly, Sasha Nario, Aiden Leger and Lillie Leger. Along with four nephews and two nieces. Joyce was employed for many years at Maplewood Golf Course in Lunenburg. Joyce enjoyed crocheting blankets for everyone she knew, camping with her family and was an avid New England sports fan. Her deep dish apple pies and potato salads were legendary. Joyce loved her family fiercely and was equally loved by them.

Gionet

Funeral services and burial will be private.



Published in Sentinel & Enterprise on May 21, 2020.
