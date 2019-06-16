Loving Mother, Grandmother



and Great-grandmother



Ashby



Joyce (Nylund) Okerman, 83, died Thursday, June 13, 2019 at UMass Medical Center in Worcester after a period of declining health, surrounded by her loving family. Joyce was born in Boston on January 9, 1936, a daughter of the late Victor and Anna (Leinonen) Nylund. She was a 1954 graduate of Lunenburg High School, where she met Paul Okerman. They were married on July 4,1954 for 64 loving years. She was predeceased by her husband Paul on April 21, 2019.



Joyce will be greatly missed by her four children, David Okerman and his wife Joanne of Hudson, Katherine Akerman of Townsend, Julie Brandt and her husband William of Aransas Pass, TX and Paula Patterson and her husband William of Townsend; two sisters, Brenda Brier Beverly of CA and Bonnie Brier Person of Westminster; 13 grandchildren; 21 great-grandchildren and two great-great-grandchildren and many nieces and nephews.



Joyce was predeceased by one brother, Barry Tikka.



Joyce was a dedicated and loving wife, mother and grandmother. Her family and home were her greatest joy. She enjoyed camping, boating, gardening and was an excellent seamstress. Joyce loved music and dancing. She also worked at Workers Credit Union for 20 years as a Loan Officer. She and Paul enjoyed wintering in Florida and then later in Texas.



Okerman



Calling hours will be held in the funeral home on Tuesday, June 18, 2019 from 5:00 – 8:00 pm.



Family and friends are invited to attend Joyce's funeral service on Wednesday, June 19, 2019 at 11:00 am, in the Lunenburg Chapel of the Sawyer-Miller-Masciarelli Funeral Homes, 763 Mass Ave, Lunenburg, MA.



Burial will follow in the South Cemetery, Page Street, Lunenburg, MA



In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the 3 Speen Street, Framingham, MA 01701



For further information please see www.masciarellifamilyfuneralhomes.net.



John F. Masciarelli, Walter C. Taylor and James M. Hebert funeral directors.







