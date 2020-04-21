Sentinel & Enterprise Obituaries
|
Juan A. Alicea


1934 - 2020
Juan A. Alicea Obituary
Fitchburg

Juan A. Alicea, 85, of the Highlands in Fitchburg, died peacefully at Health-Alliance Leominster Campus on Thursday April 16th.

Juan was born on October 20, 1934 in Yabucoa Puerto Rico, the son of Pascual Alicea and Josefina Reyes. Juan joined the US Army and served at Ft Lewis, WA and in Korea, later serving in the National Guard as well. In the years following Juan moved to MA with his family and worked until retirement as an Electronic Technician at GEN-RAD in Concord MA.

Juan leaves his wife of 57 years, Juanita Delgado Alicea, also of the Highlands in Fitchburg, his daughter Grisel Alicea of Naranjito, PR, his son Roberto Alicea and wife Kimberly of Ashburnham, his daughter Ana Letamendi and husband David of Fitchburg and his grandchildren who loved him dearly.

Juan was very proud of his family and his service in the US Army.

He loved Roberto Clemente and the Red Sox and spending time

with his family.

Alicea

A ceremony for remembrance will take place at a later date at the Veterans' Cemetery in Winchendon.



Published in Sentinel & Enterprise on Apr. 21, 2020
