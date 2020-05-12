Juanita M. Bournique
1925 - 2020
formerly of Chicopee

TOWNSEND

Juanita M. (Mathiew) Savard Bournique, 95, of Townsend, formerly of Chicopee, died Thursday, May 7, 2020 at Fitchburg Healthcare, Fitchburg.

She was the widow of Frederick Savard who died in 1969 and Joseph Bournique who died in 1980.

Mrs. Bournique was born in Worcester, Vermont, February 4, 1925, a daughter of Peter and Addie (Rowell) Mathiew and resided many years in Chicopee before moving to Townsend twenty years ago.

She attended St. John's Church in Townsend.

Mrs. Bournique had worked as an assembler at Digital Equipment Corporation in Westford, retiring in 1985. She had previously worked 37 years at Harris Wire Mills in Northhampton.

Mrs. Bournique leaves her daughter and son in law, Juanita H. and John Majeran of Townsend; two grandchildren, Gerry Majeran, Jennie Majeran; four great grandchildren, Jessica Majeran, Charissa Majeran, Ashley Jordon, Debra Reed; ten great great grandchildren, Gavin Reed, Michael Patton, Drake Jordon, Sam Majeran, Tatam Jordon, Josh Majeran, Sophia Swenor, Jayden Swenor, Adam Majeran, Arianna Jordon and Corban Jordon.

She was the sister of the late Walter Mathiew, Telesphore Mathiew, Frank Mathiew, Peter Mathiew and Melora Monroe.

In 2018 she was predeceased by her granddaughter Christine MacClain of South Hadley.

Bournique

Funeral services will be held privately. Burial will be in Notre Dame Cemetery, South Hadley.

The Anderson Funeral Home, 250 Main Street, Townsend Center is assisting the family with arrangements. For additional information or to leave an on line condolence, please visit their website at www.andersonfuneral.com.



View the online memorial for Juanita M. Bournique


Published in Sentinel & Enterprise on May 12, 2020.
