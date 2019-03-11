Sentinel & Enterprise Obituaries
Lavery, Chartrand & Alario Funeral Home
99 Summer St.
Fitchburg, MA 01420
(978) 342-4712
Judith A. (Boucher) Lamoureux


FITCHBURG - Judith A. (Boucher) Lamoureux, 72 of Fitchburg, MA passed away Tuesday March 5, 2019 in Massachusetts General Hospital Boston, MA.

She was born January 24, 1947 in Fitchburg, MA, daughter of Alfred and Gertrude ( Slattery) Boucher. She lived all of her life in Fitchburg and was a graduate of Fitchburg High School.

Judith was a manager and 411 supervisor for New England Telephone and Bell Atlantic for over 20 years before her retirement. After retirement she enjoyed trips to Foxwoods and spending time with her family. She was a communicant at St. Bernard Parish.

She is survived by her husband of forty-one years, Charles Lamoureux, her daughter, Kerry Smith and husband David of Leominster, MA, sons, Robert Bergeron Jr. and wife Tina of Gardner, MA, Scott Lamoureux of Fitchburg, MA , and step-son Charles Lamoureux also of Fitchburg, MA, grandchildren, Kelsie Smith, Justin Smith, Alan Smith, Angela Bergeron, Nicholas Siciliano, Alexa Siciliano, Katrina Lamoureux and Destiny Lamoureux, several great-grandchildren, two sisters, Helen Boucher of Fitchburg, MA and June Norris in Florida, and several nieces and nephews. She was predeceased by her step-daughter, Betty Sue Lamoureux.

LAMOUREUX - At her request there are no planned funeral services or calling hours.

Donations in her memory may be made to the Lupus Foundation of America, 2121 K St., NW, Suite 200, Washington, DC, 20037.

The Lavery Chartrand Alario Funeral Home, 99 Summer St., Fitchburg, MA is directing. Michael S. Alario Director - Owner.
Published in Sentinel & Enterprise on Mar. 11, 2019
