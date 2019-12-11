|
On Friday December 6, 2019 Judith A. (Joseph) Malone, surrounded by love, passed away after a brief illness. Judith was born January 21, 1940 in Fitchburg, MA to the late Louis and Catherine (Noory) Joseph.
Judith is survived by her greatest joy in life, her children, Patricia (Malone) Hussong, Mary Kathryn Malone and Matthew S. Malone. She is also survived by her grandchildren, CJ and Joseph Hussong. Additionally, Judith also leaves behind her sisters; Alfreda and her husband Saverio Maldari, Elizabeth Heffron, Margaret Curran, Sandra and her husband Joe Kidd, and her brother Francis and his wife Jeanne Joseph. She leaves nieces and nephews who were all cherished. Judith was predeceased by her first born, Matthew Marc Malone, her brother Nash Joseph, and her parents.
After graduating from Fitchburg High School, Judith attended Becker College. She worked for many years as a medical and legal secretary, retiring in 2013 from a job she loved at the Boston law firm Mintz, Levin, Cohn, Ferris, Glovsky, and Popeo.
Throughout her life Judith showed a generosity of self. Easter meant selling daffodils to raise money for Easter Seals; at Christmas she shopped for gifts for Homeless Veterans; at back to school time she filled backpacks with school supplies for children in need; and many children made their First Communions in outfits she donated. Perhaps most simply, when her friends needed her, she was there.
"When you are sorrowful look again in your heart, and you shall see that in truth you are weeping for that which has been your delight." - Khalil Gibran, The Prophet.
Calling hours will be held Friday December 13, 2019 at Brandon Funeral Home, 305 Wanoosnoc Rd., Fitchburg, MA from 5 to 8 pm. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 10 am Saturday, December 14, 2019 at St. Bernard Parish at St. Camillus Church, 333 Mechanic St., Fitchburg MA with burial to follow at St Bernard Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, Judy asked that donations may be made in your name, to the . Remembering best, that she was simply your friend.
Published in Sentinel & Enterprise on Dec. 11, 2019