Silas F. Richardson & Son Inc
106 West St
Leominster, MA 01453
(978) 534-9137
Calling hours
Thursday, Dec. 12, 2019
11:00 AM - 1:00 PM
Silas F. Richardson & Son Inc
106 West St
Leominster, MA 01453
View Map
Funeral service
Thursday, Dec. 12, 2019
1:00 PM
Silas F. Richardson & Son Inc
106 West St
Leominster, MA 01453
View Map
Burial
Following Services
Evergreen Cemetery
Leominster, MA
View Map
Judith A. Rigopoulos


1937 - 2019
Judith A. Rigopoulos Obituary
of Leominster
of Leominster

LEOMINSTER

Judith A. (Coolidge) Rigopoulos, 81 years old of Leominster, died Tuesday, December 3, 2019 in Sterling Village. She is survived by her husband of 11 years James A. Hannigan, her son Steven P. Rigopoulos and his wife Kelley of Pawleys Island, SC, daughter Stacey A. Rigopoulos and her husband Edward O'Brien of Andover, stepdaughter Patricia White and her husband Neal of Lancaster, CA, stepsons Mark Hannigan and his wife Carol of Wakefield and William Hannigan and his wife AnneMarie of Leominster, 2 grandsons Jacob Rigopoulos and his friend Angel Crosby and Kevin Rigopoulos and his wife Melissa and a great granddaughter Olivia Rigopoulos. She was predeceased by her first husband Nicholas P. Rigopoulos in 2007.

Judi was born in Groton on December 12, 1937, daughter of Waldo and Beatrice (Seney) Coolidge and graduated from Leominster High School in 1954, received her Nursing Degree from Burbank Hospital School of Nursing and her Bachelor's Degree from Fitchburg State College. Judi had taught in the Nursing Assistant Program and was later a Guidance Counselor at Leominster High School. She was then the Director of the American Red Cross in both Fitchburg and Leominster before retiring to Florida. She was long time member of the DAR and had volunteered at the Library in Tarpon Springs, FL for 22 years.

Rigopoulos

A funeral service will be held on Thursday, December 12th at 1 pm in the Silas F. Richardson & Son Funeral Home, 106 West Street, Leominster. Calling hours will be held prior to the service from 11 am - 1 pm in the funeral home. Burial will follow in Evergreen Cemetery, Leominster. In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be made to the , 309 Waverley Oaks Rd, Waltham, MA 02452, , P.O. Box 5014, Hagerstown, MD 21741-5014 or Moffitt Cancer Center Foundation, MBC-Found, 12902 Magnolia Drive, Tampa, FL 33612.

www.richardsonfuneralhome.net



Published in Sentinel & Enterprise on Dec. 9, 2019
