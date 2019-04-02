|
of Gardner; 77 GARDNER Judith A. (Courtney) Wolfendale, 77 passed away on Saturday, March 23 in Heywood Hospital.
She was born on July 29, 1941 in Fitchburg a daughter of John and Viola (Glidden) Courtney.
Mrs. Wolfendale is predeceased by her husband, William Wolfendale.
Judith is survived by her son, William Wolfendale and his wife Becky of Hubbardston, one brother, Donald Courtney of Fitchburg, one sister, Mary Reese of Florida, grandchildren, Priscilla and Chloe Wolfendale and many nieces and nephews.
She was the sister to the late John, Daniel, Jeremiah, Dorothy Courtney.
For many years Mrs. Wolfendale was employed at the former Foster Grant Company.
Judith's greatest joy was spending time with her grandchildren. WOLFENDALE A funeral service will be held at 12:00 (Noon) Saturday, April 6 in the Brandon Funeral Home, 305 Wanoosnoc Rd., Fitchburg. A visitation period will be held from 10:00 until the time of the service.
Published in Sentinel & Enterprise on Apr. 2, 2019