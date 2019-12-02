|
|
of Lunenburg, formerly of Fitchburg
Lunenburg
Judith Ann (Wysk) Alario 76 of Lunenburg, MA and formerly of Fitchburg, MA, passed away peacefully at her residence, Thursday November 28, 2019 with her family at her side.
Judith was born April 27, 1943 in Portland, Maine daughter of the late Henry Wysk Sr. and Beatrice Grace (Stearns) Wysk, and was also predeceased by her oldest daughter Beverly A. Whetston and her sister, Janet Holmes.
Judy was a parishioner of the former Madonna of The Holy Rosary Church in Fitchburg, MA from 1979 until its closing. She was a devout Catholic and practiced her faith reverently. She had a great love for all of the parishioners at Madonna of the Holy Rosary, especially the "Church Ladies", Pat Harrington, Kathy Boisvert, Pat Leger, Gail Mariano, Maureen Beauvais and the late Fran McKenna.
Judy was employed by the church as the church secretary and was the Administrator of Religious Education. She also volunteered in many other areas of the church. She served as secretary of the very famous Garlic Festival from 1980 until the closing of the church. She made all of the cookies for the festival and was given the nicknaeme the "cookie lady". She was also involved with the "Lenten Fish Fry" from 1980 until she retired. She was an alter server, Lector and Eucharistic Minister. She brought communion to many home bound parishioners and to many Catholic people at the former Birchwood Nursing Home (now Fitchburg Healthcare). She would volunteer her service whenever she was needed. On September 29, 2000, she received the Parish Ministry Award for her significant contribution to the advancement of the mission of the Catholic Church in Madonna of The Holy Rosary by the Most Reverend + Daniel P. O'Reilly.
Following her retirement Judy moved to Lunenburg, MA where she became a member of St. Boniface Church. She taught Religious Education for a few years and volunteered as a Lector and Eucharistic Minister. Being bored with retirement, she went to work two days a week at the Lunenburg Eagle House preparing and meals to be delivered to the homebound, and serving meals to those who came for dinner. Judy along with her husband Carlo were members of Nafca and Sqaw-no-Cook Chapter #30 beginning in 1970 and spent many years camping with them. Judy loved dancing to the Polka. She and her husband traveled to many Polka festivals in western Mass and upper state New York. She also took many different courses throughout her life. She attended many workshops throughout the Diocese of Worcester during her employment with the church. She attended the school of Go-Kyu-Ryu System (Karate) for many years to gain strength she needed to lift her handicapped son into places where he was unable to get to. She mastered the art of cake decorating and Italian Pastries. She made birthday cakes for her entire family for many years including wedding cakes for her two daughters and anniversary cakes for the two Pastors she worked for. Her favorite hobbies were playing Bocce, Wii bowling, and quilting.
She is survived by her husband of 48 years, Carlo Alario, her son Edward 'Ted' Morse of Fitchburg, MA, daughters, Caryn Cote of Leominster, MA, and Lori Pervier and husband Tim of Baldwinville, MA, her brothers, Mark and Steven Wysk of Leominster, MA and Henry Wysk of Ayer, MA, grandchildren,Sherry Wyeth, Nicole Alario, Brandon Cote, Caitlyn Cote, Joseph Pervier, Andrew Pervier and Jacob Pervier, Jennifer Morse, Roger Morse, Korie Morse Ladue and great grandchildren, Victoria, Anastacia, Sophia, Wynter,Kaden and Jolene. Judy was also the mother of two other daughters, Dawn Morse and Debra Ladue.
Alario
Her funeral will be held on Thursday December 5, 2019 at 10am, with a Mass @ St. Boniface Church, 817 Massachusetts Ave., Lunenburg, MA. Interment will follow in St. Bernard's Cemetery, Fitchburg, MA. Calling hours at the funeral home are Wednesday evening from 4 until 7pm. In lieu of flowers donation in Judith's memory (for her son) may be made to: The Shriners Hospital for Crippled Children, 516 Carew St., Springfield, MA, or to St. Boniface Church, Lunenburg, MA.
The Lavery Chartrand Alario Funeral Home, 99 Summer St., Fitchburg, MA is directing. Michael S. Alario – Director – Owner.
Published in Sentinel & Enterprise on Dec. 2, 2019