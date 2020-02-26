|
of Fitchburg; 66
Judith "Judy" Ann (Legere) Pierce, 66, of Fitchburg, who was a paraprofessional teacher working at the Turkey Hill Elementary School in Lunenburg passed away on February 20, 2020 on a Lifeflight to Umass Memorial Hospital in Worcester after a brief illness.
She was born on January 26, 1954 in Leominster, MA, and was the daughter of Joseph and Theresa (Pelletier) Legere.
Always known by everybody as "Judy", in 1983 she married Robert "Bob" Pierce of Fitchburg and has resided there since.
Judy grew up in Leominster and attended St. Cecilia's Catholic school, and later St. Bernard's Central Catholic High school and graduated from there in 1972. At STB she was the sports page editor/writer for the Blue and Gold newspaper and also on the yearbook committee. After graduating she actively participated in the planning of school reunions as a member of the reunion committee. She attended Fitchburg State College and graduated with a Bachelor of Science degree in Education in 1976. She worked at Victory Supermarkets in Leominster and Fitchburg, meanwhile always trying to find that right teaching position she dreamed of. Leaving Victory in 1991 she started substitute teaching in the Fitchburg, Leominster and Lunenburg school systems, and later was hired as the computer teacher for St. Anthony's School in Fitchburg. Finally in 1999 she was hired by the Lunenburg schools as a paraprofessional teacher working with third to fifth graders on improving their reading skills with the Wilson Reading Program. She was a dedicated teacher who despite recent years of illnesses always strived to get better and return to "her students". In 1997 Judy was awarded the Kenneth R. Croteau Literacy Award by the Literacy Volunteers of the Montachusett Area for her work. She was president of the local chapter of TOPS (Take Off Pounds Sensibly), and belonged for over 25 years. She was also a member of the Ladies of St. Anne. Judy loved reading, cruises, concerts, and sports, especially baseball and her favorite team was the New York Yankees. She also spent many years attending sporting and musical events involving her six nephews and nieces and thirteen great nephews and nieces.
Besides her husband Bob, Judy leaves a brother James Legere and his wife Lynn (MacTaggert) Legere of New Smyrna Beach, Florida, and a brother Jan Legere and his longtime friend Lynn Matthews of Leominster. The family would like to thank both the Leominster Hospital and Umass Memorial Hospital Emergency Rooms and Umass Memorial Lifeflight personnel for their recent valued efforts for Judy. Also the Umass Memorial Cardiology and Pulmonary Dpts., and Hoenig Vascular for the years of helping her and allowing her to continue to teach.
Judy's funeral will be held on Saturday, February 29, 2020 from the Brandon Funeral Home, 305 Wanoosnoc Rd., Fitchburg with a Mass of Christian Burial at 10:00am in Saint Cecilia Church, 180 Mechanic St., Leominster. Burial will follow in Saint Cecilia Cemetery in Leominster. Calling hours will be on Friday, February 28, 2020 from 4:00pm-8:00pm in the funeral home. Flowers may be sent. Memorial donations may be made to a .
Published in Sentinel & Enterprise on Feb. 26, 2020