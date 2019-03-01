Judith Ann (Perault) Smith

formerly of Fitchburg; 86



FITCHBURG - Judith Ann (Perault) Smith, 86, passed away peacefully Saturday, February 23, 2019 at Sterling Village in Sterling with family by her side. Judy led a full life and bravely endured her final years with the onset of Alzheimer's disease. Her sweet and sunny disposition never wavered.



Judy leaves her devoted husband of nearly 65 years, Robert O. Smith DMD; five children, Robert O. Smith Jr. of Petersham, James Smith and wife Lisa of Hingham, Timothy Smith and wife Karen of Port Charlotte FL, Laura Deming and her husband Glenn of Lunenburg and Rosemary Sullender and husband Eric of Lunenburg. She also leaves 13 grandchildren and many great-grandchildren.



Judy was born in Fitchburg on May 3, 1932, the daughter of the late James and Irene (Chaisson) Perault. She was a graduate of St. Bernard's High School, received her degree in English from Regis College and received her graduate degree in Education from Fitchburg State College. Judy taught school for many years in the Lunenburg school system before she retired from teaching to raise her growing family.



Judy developed a love of horses at an early age, spending time on her Uncle Jamie's farm in Fitchburg. Judy eventually had her own farm with her husband Bob, Smithfield Farm in Lunenburg, where she acted as both owner and riding instructor. Over the years she instructed many students, always with a deep enthusiasm that demonstrated her incredible passion and commitment to this as her calling. At Smithfield, in addition to giving riding instruction and being an expert rider herself, Judy bred horses, with her favorite breed being the Morgan. For many years Judy was a member of and took leadership positions in the North County Riding and Driving Club, with some of her favorite times spent on the riding trails with her horses and many, many dear friends. She also led the Lunenburg 4-H club for horse loving kids, using her teaching skills to educate many on the joys and responsibilities of horse ownership.



Later Judy also bred Golden Retrievers, with her precious Shannon being one of her many beloved dogs that she bred and deeply cared for. Prospective owners of Judy's special pups came from far and wide and sent her letters over the years detailing the happiness that those dogs brought to their owners, and this brought great happiness to Judy as well.



In addition to the love for her family and her animals, Judy also had a special place in her heart for plants, flowers and writing. Blooming plants always adorned her home and her property. Her notebooks of her writings were recently found by family and tell many stories of her well lived life. Clearly gardening and writing gave her great joy.



Judy will always be remembered as a sweet, kind and giving person, always putting the needs of others above her own. She was a devoted wife, daughter, mother, grandmother and friend. She will be missed by many and the world has lost a truly wonderful human being.



Judy was a lifelong devout member of the Catholic Church and attended St. Bernard's in Fitchburg and St. Boniface in Lunenburg.



At the family's request funeral services and burial will be private. For those of you who knew and loved Judy, please consider a donation to an Alzheimer's disease research foundation of your choice.



The Smith-Mallahy-Masciarelli and the Fitchburg Chapel of the Sawyer-Miller-Masciarelli Funeral Homes, 243 Water Street, Fitchburg, MA has been entrusted with Judith's care.



For more information please visit www.masciarellifamilyfuneralhomes.net.



John F. Masciarelli, Walter C. Taylor and James M. Hebert, funeral directors. Published in Sentinel & Enterprise on Mar. 1, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary