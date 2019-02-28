Judith Connors-Pleasants

formerly of Fitchburg, MA



Judith (Judi) Margaret Connors-Pleasants of Harwich Port passed away peacefully on February 18, 2019, after suffering a hemorrhagic stroke. She left a legacy of learning and love of reading in children around the world.



Judi was born in Hartford, Connecticut on April 16, 1935. The family moved to Fitchburg, MA early in Judi's life where she was raised as the oldest of six siblings. Judi held a BS, M.Ed. and Ed.D degrees from Fitchburg State University and University of Massachusetts, as well as a certificate of advanced graduate studies from Boston University. She was the Assistant Director of Reading in the State Department of Public Administration, Director of Communications Arts, vice-president of the North Carolina Council of the International Reading Association and a graduate professor at Boston College, Duke, North Carolina, Lesley and Appalachian State Universities. Her greatest accomplishment was becoming the Director of Reading in Greensboro. She was a member of P.E.O., a philanthropic organization where women motivate women to achieve their highest aspirations. She volunteered at the St. Christopher's Gift & Consignment Shop in Chatham. She enjoyed the theater, music, swimming, walking, yoga and the finer things in life. Her dream of ensuring children of all ages could read was always foremost on her mind and evident as her last days were spent teaching at Stony Brook School after-school program in Brewster.



Preceded in death by parents William and Gertrude (Handlin) Connors. Survived by her husband of 38 years, William (Bill) W. Pleasants; sister, Sheila Burchell (Osterville); brothers, Matt (Davis, CA), Bill (Darnestown, MD), and Jimmy (Leominster); and her beloved cat, Dominic.



A gathering of friends for remembrance of Judi's life is being planned.



Memorials may be made to the Dr. Judith Connors Children's Book Fund (c/o Loreen Barnes), Stony Brook Elementary School, 384 Underpass Road, Brewster, MA 02631.



For online condolences, please visit: www.doanebealames.com. Published in Sentinel & Enterprise on Feb. 28, 2019