Loving Mother, Grandmother and Sister
Leominster
Judith P. Wilcox, 78, died peacefully on Friday, October 4, 2019 in Life Care Center of Nashoba Valley in Littleton with her family by her side.
Judith was born on September 28, 1941, a daughter of the late Walter and Alvida (Anderson) Wilcox.
Judith was raised in Westminster and lived in Leominster for over 35 years. She graduated from Gardner High School in 1959 and earned a degree in Secretarial Arts from Fisher Junior College. She had a long and successful career, including many years as Executive Assistant to the President and CEO of Digital Equipment Corporation. Judith loved animals, listening to music, and traveling. Her most cherished memories were of the times she spent with her family and friends.
Judith will be greatly missed by her two children, Stefanie L. Miller and her husband Scott of Holderness, NH and Robert J. Bukowski and his wife Lori of Acton, MA; one brother, Jeffrey Wilcox and his wife Charleen of Westminster; one sister, Jennifer Wilcox of Brookline, MA; and three grandchildren, Derek Preble, Claire Bukowski, and Joseph Bukowski.
A calling hour will be held on Wednesday, October 9, 2019 from 11 AM until 12 PM in the Westminster Chapel of the Sawyer-Miller-Masciarelli Funeral Homes, 123 Main St. Westminster. Her funeral service will be held in the funeral home at 12 PM. Burial will follow in Woodside Cemetery, 9 Narrows Rd. Westminster.
To honor Judith's love of animals, especially cats, the family kindly asks memorial contributions be made to the Massachusetts Humane Society Inc, PO Box 850177, Braintree, MA 02185.
Published in Sentinel & Enterprise on Oct. 7, 2019