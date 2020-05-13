86 Beloved Educator
Fitchburg
Judith Ann Costello passed away in Barea, Kentucky, on May 6th at the age of 86. Judy was born on March 25, 1934, a daughter of Lester and Beatrice (Gorman) Costello.
She leaves her sister, Janet; a niece, Tara, a nephew, Kelly and his wife Kathy and their children, a niece, Jacqueline and her children, a nephew, Brian and his wife Irene and their children and her cousins, Linda, Brian, Susie and Brendan.
She is also survived by her very loving caretaker and friend, Diana Bond of Mt Vernon, Kentucky.
Judy was predeceased by her parents and her three brothers, Lester, Paul and Ronald.
In 1952 she graduated from Fitchburg High School after which she graduated from Fitchburg State Teacher's College in 1956 and later received her master's degree there.
Judy taught special education in the Leominster school district for many years. She volunteered at the Beacon of Hope in her spare time.
Judy was a member of St. Bernard's Church where she was a Eucharist Minister and taught religious education for many years before moving to Barea, Kentucky where she volunteered for Father Ralph Beiting of the Christian Appalachian Project also known as CAPS. She was a Eucharistic Minister at Our Lady of Mt Vernon.
In consideration of our current restrictions on gatherings and to preserve the health of others a celebration of her life will take place at a later date. A private burial will be at St. Bernard's Cemetery, Fitchburg.
Published in Sentinel & Enterprise on May 13, 2020.