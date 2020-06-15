Leominster- Julia Ann (Petricca) Tourigny, 96, of Leominster, died Thursday, June 11, in her home surrounded by her loving family.
Julie was born October 2, 1923 in Leominster, daughter of the late Joseph and the late Lucia (Vendetti) Petricca and has lived in Leominster all her life. Julie worked for the city of Leominster at the South East School as a cook for 19 years before retiring in 1985. She was a member of Saint Cecilia's Parish and the Ladies of St. Anne Society.
Her husband, Norman P. Tourigny, died in 1985. She was also predeceased by her brothers, Frank and Dominic Petricca and sisters, Anina Pisano, Philomena Carolis, Mary Perla, Elvira Petricca, Theresa Rossi and Eleanor Petricca.
She leaves her daughter Kathleen M. Holman and husband, Dennis of Leominster; three sons, Frank J. Tourigny and wife, Jane of Hampstead, NH, Paul A. Tourigny and wife, Nancy of Leominster and Norman P. "Chip" Tourigny and wife, Sue of Fitchburg; eight grandchildren; eleven great grandchildren; and many nieces and nephews. Many thanks to Sheri, Kelly, Jen, Lori and Lynn for their years of amazing care. Heartfelt thanks to Erin of Health Alliance Hospice for her care when she needed it most; as well as her kind words and comfort.
The Funeral Mass will be held Tuesday, June 16, at 11:00 A.M. at St. Cecilia's Church, 180 Mechanic St., Leominster. Burial will be private.
To send an online condolence, please visit www.mackfamilyfh.com.
Julie was born October 2, 1923 in Leominster, daughter of the late Joseph and the late Lucia (Vendetti) Petricca and has lived in Leominster all her life. Julie worked for the city of Leominster at the South East School as a cook for 19 years before retiring in 1985. She was a member of Saint Cecilia's Parish and the Ladies of St. Anne Society.
Her husband, Norman P. Tourigny, died in 1985. She was also predeceased by her brothers, Frank and Dominic Petricca and sisters, Anina Pisano, Philomena Carolis, Mary Perla, Elvira Petricca, Theresa Rossi and Eleanor Petricca.
She leaves her daughter Kathleen M. Holman and husband, Dennis of Leominster; three sons, Frank J. Tourigny and wife, Jane of Hampstead, NH, Paul A. Tourigny and wife, Nancy of Leominster and Norman P. "Chip" Tourigny and wife, Sue of Fitchburg; eight grandchildren; eleven great grandchildren; and many nieces and nephews. Many thanks to Sheri, Kelly, Jen, Lori and Lynn for their years of amazing care. Heartfelt thanks to Erin of Health Alliance Hospice for her care when she needed it most; as well as her kind words and comfort.
The Funeral Mass will be held Tuesday, June 16, at 11:00 A.M. at St. Cecilia's Church, 180 Mechanic St., Leominster. Burial will be private.
To send an online condolence, please visit www.mackfamilyfh.com.
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Sentinel & Enterprise from Jun. 15 to Jun. 30, 2020.