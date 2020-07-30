Leominster
Julia E. (Figueroa) Sullivan, 98, passed away peacefully on Tuesday, July 28 in her home, after a weekend of love, music, and prayers with her family.
Julia was born in Cabo Rojo, Puerto Rico on January 7, 1922 a daughter of the late Juan and Maria (Matos) Figueroa. She was a widow and was also predeceased by her son Christopher A. Sullivan in 2018.
Julia is survived by her daughter, Sandie Sullivan Feeley and her husband Jay; her son Charlie Sullivan and his companion Lisa Mueller; and her daughter-in-law, Nancy Sullivan. She is especially loved by her grandchildren Timothy Feeley and his wife Jodi, Amanda Feeley and her husband Andrew Mayer, Sean Sullivan and his fiancee Shannon Smith, Brian Sullivan, Daniel Mueller, and Jennifer Mueller; and her great grandchildren Julia and John Feeley, Payton Noyes, and great-great grandson, Henry Norcross. She is also survived by her loving and attentive niece Iris Sanchez, and many others.
Julia worked as a stitcher at R&M Manufacturing in Leominster for many years until her retirement. After retirement, she provided childcare at the YMCA in Fitchburg, where she was much loved by the families she cared for.
Our family sends our gratitude to the staff of Summit ElderCare of Leominster, who provided Julia with heartfelt love and attentive care. We are especially grateful for her caretakers at supportive care, who treated her so lovingly and made her apartment a happy and safe home for her final years.
Sullivan
Funeral services will be held privately. Brandon Funeral Home, 305 Wanoosnoc Rd., Fitchburg is directing arrangements.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be sent to the Dana-Farber Cancer Institute to advance multiple-myeloma research under the direction of Dr. Jacob Laubach (dana-farber.org
). View the online memorial for Julia E. (Figueroa) Sullivan