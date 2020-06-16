92, Beloved Mother and Grandmother
Westminster
It is with a heavy heart that we announce the passing of our dear mother, June A. (Guerriere) Rice, 92. She died at her assisted living residence, RiverCourt Residences in Groton MA, on June 14, 2020 after a period of declining health.
June was born on June 25, 1927 in Milford Massachusetts. She graduated from Simmons College in Boston and went on to work for Cabot & Forbes until she married in June 1953. June married Dr. Robert A. Rice and they eventually made their home in Fitchburg, MA where he practiced until his death on June 12, 1988. June was a member of Saint Bernard's Parish in Fitchburg, MA, and later joined Saint Edward the Confessor in Westminster, MA when she moved to Westminster in 1998.
June enjoyed hosting family holidays and dinner parties for friends. She volunteered at the Fitchburg Public Library, the Fitchburg Art Museum, and Burbank Hospital. In addition, she enjoyed Community Theater, Bridge, gardening, and summer vacations on Cape Cod and at her summer home in Maine. June was a loving wife, mother of seven, and grandmother to ten.
She leaves two daughters, Elizabeth Rice Maget and her husband Henri of La Jolla CA, and Margaret Ann Guarino and her husband Michael of Fairfax VA; five sons, Robert Rice (Gail, deceased) of Cape Elizabeth ME, Peter Rice and his wife Carol of Boston MA, Paul Rice and his wife Marilyn of Sudbury MA, John Rice and his wife Judy of Ashburnham MA, and Andrew Rice and his wife Susan of Westminster MA. She leaves ten grandchildren, ranging in age from 17 to 31; Rob and Jon Rice, Anna and Dr. Brooke Rice, Justin and Nicholas Rice, Andrew II and Adam Rice, Angela and Michael Guarino; two brothers, Robert Guerriere of Maitland, FL and Louis (Babe) Guerriere (Janice) of Milford MA. June also leaves many cousins, nieces and nephews and a few very dear friends whom she cherished.
She is predeceased by a daughter-in-law Gail Rice.
The family wishes to give heartfelt gratitude to Yuster Makoko and the wonderful staff of Truly Cherished Homecare who have been so nurturing to our mother and provided her kindness and tender care so she was never alone during this unprecedented time when we could not visit until her final weeks. We also extend sincere gratitude to the dedicated and professional staff of RiverCourt Residences and to Ascend Hospice who helped to guide us through this sad journey
Her funeral will be held on Friday, June 19, 2020 from the Westminster Chapel of the Sawyer - Miller - Masciarelli Funeral Homes, 123 Main Street, Westminster MA with a mass at 10:00 a.m. at St. Edward the Confessor Church, 10 Church Street, Westminster, MA
Interment will follow in the Forest Hill Cemetery, 115 Mt. Elam Road, Fitchburg, MA
Calling Hours will be held in the funeral home on Thursday Evening June 18, 2020 from 4-7 p.m.
Please remember to wear a face covering and practice social distancing as much as possible. Because of the pandemic the family will hold a reception and celebration of their mother's life at a later date. The family is most appreciative of your understanding.
Please visit our website to leave an online condolence and for further information see www.masciarellifamilyfuneralhomes.net
John F. Masciarelli and Walter C. Taylor funeral directors
Published in Sentinel & Enterprise on Jun. 16, 2020.