June B. (Tims) Russell

June B. (Tims) Russell Obituary
June B. (Tims) Russell
of Lunenburg, formerly of Ayer

LUNENBURG - June B. (Tims) Russell, 96, loving mother, grandmother and great- grandmother, formerly of Ayer, died Thursday, April 18, 2016 at her home in Lunenburg.

She leaves two sons and daughters-in-law, Stanley D. and Kathy Russell of South Carolina, James R. and Kathy Russell of Townsend; a daughter, Jean E. Russell with whom she resided in Lunenburg; six grandchildren and two great-grandchildren.

Funeral services will be held privately. In lieu of flowers donations can be made to the .

The Anderson Funeral Home, 250 Main St., Townsend Center is assisting the family with arrangements. Please see www.andersonfuneral.com for additional information or to leave an on line condolence.
Published in Sentinel & Enterprise on Apr. 24, 2019
