June B. (Tims) Russell
of Lunenburg, formerly of Ayer
LUNENBURG - June B. (Tims) Russell, 96, loving mother, grandmother and great- grandmother, formerly of Ayer, died Thursday, April 18, 2016 at her home in Lunenburg.
She leaves two sons and daughters-in-law, Stanley D. and Kathy Russell of South Carolina, James R. and Kathy Russell of Townsend; a daughter, Jean E. Russell with whom she resided in Lunenburg; six grandchildren and two great-grandchildren.
Funeral services will be held privately. In lieu of flowers donations can be made to the .
The Anderson Funeral Home, 250 Main St., Townsend Center is assisting the family with arrangements.
Published in Sentinel & Enterprise on Apr. 24, 2019