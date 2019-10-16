|
|
Fitchburg
June May (Stewart) Goodman, 77, passed away in her residence on October 12, 2019. June was born in Fitchburg on April 8, 1942, a daughter of the late William and Mary (Ward) Stewart. For over 30 years, June worked as a cashier at Market Basket in Fitchburg until her retirement. She was a parishioner of the Highland Baptist Church.
She is survived by her children, Gary Goodman of Nebraska, Christine Dickerson and husband Jim of Georgia, Edward Goodman, Jr. of Ayer, Robert Goodman and wife Jeannette of Lunenburg, Benjamin Chamberlin and wife Lauris of Vermont, Joshua Chamberlin and wife Maija of Vermont, Sophie Strout and husband Kevin of Maine, and Timothy Chamberlin of Lunenburg; numerous grandchildren, great-grandchildren, nieces and nephews. She is also survived by her sister Louise Ried of California and her sister-in-law, Marilyn Stewart of New Jersey.
June was predeceased by her brother William Stewart and her step siblings, Carl, Irving, Doris, and Edna Stewart.
Goodman
Calling hours will be held in Brandon Funeral Home, 305 Wanoosnoc Rd., Fitchburg on Friday, October 18, from 9-11am. A service will begin at 11:00am. Burial will follow in Forest Hill Cemetery in Fitchburg.
View the online memorial for June May (Stewart) Goodman
Published in Sentinel & Enterprise on Oct. 16, 2019