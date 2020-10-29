1/1
Justin L. Taylor
1992 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Justin's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Beloved father, son, brother & grandson

Gardner

Justin L. Taylor, 28, passed away Saturday, October 24, 2020 after an illness. Justin was born on March 23, 1992 in Leominster, MA, son of Daniel and Nancy (Bedard) Taylor.

After graduating from Narragansett Regional High School in 2010, Justin sought a career in the culinary industry and worked at Great Wolf Lodge as a cook. He had a passion for music and was a talented guitarist forming the band Unlimited Warfare at a young age with his high school friends. He participated in the Gardner Relay for Life as a cancer survivor and volunteered through Crossroads Church for the homeless in Fitchburg. He recently became a member of the Otter River Council Knights of Columbus.

Justin was known for his kindness, his patience and his compassion for others. He overcame adversity with grace and perseverance. He was happiest when he was spending time with his son, his siblings and extended family, and while playing his guitar. He will always be remembered for his love of family, his conversational skills, his unique view of the world, his beautiful smile and his belly laugh. He was loved and will be dearly missed by all who knew him.

Along with his parents, Justin leaves his son, Jadon Greenan of Winchendon; one brother, Matthew Taylor of Orange; one sister, Rachel Taylor of Amherst; grandparents, Julie Bedard-Parisi and Vincent Parisi of Leominster, Elwood and Marian Taylor of Royalston, and numerous extended family and friends.

He is predeceased by his grandfather, Ronald Bedard of Westminster, MA.

His funeral will be held at 11:30 a.m. on Saturday October 31, 2020 in the Westminster Chapel of the Sawyer-Miller-Masciarelli Funeral Homes, 123 Main Street, Westminster, MA 01473.

Calling hours will be held in the funeral home from 9:00 – 11:00 a.m. on Saturday, October 31, 2020 prior to the service. Limited seating and social distancing guidelines will be in place due to the coronavirus.

In lieu of flowers memorial contributions can be made to Our Father's House, Fitchburg MA

http://ofhshelter.com/Donate.html

John F. Masciarelli, Walter C. Taylor and Marissa Jenness funeral directors.

Please visit our website to leave a condolence and for further information.

http://www.masciarellifamilyfuneralhomes.net/



View the online memorial for Justin L. Taylor


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Sentinel & Enterprise on Oct. 29, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
31
Calling hours
09:00 - 11:00 AM
Sawyer - Miller - Masciarelli FH - Westminster
Send Flowers
OCT
31
Funeral
11:30 AM
Sawyer - Miller - Masciarelli FH - Westminster
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Sawyer - Miller - Masciarelli FH - Westminster
123 Main Street
Westminster, MA 01473
(978) 345-6778
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by SentinelandEnterprise.com

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

1 entry
October 28, 2020
I'm so sorry for your loss of Justin. He was always a sweet kid and good friend to my son Wade. May he rest in peace.
Donna Casey
Acquaintance
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved