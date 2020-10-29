Beloved father, son, brother & grandsonGardnerJustin L. Taylor, 28, passed away Saturday, October 24, 2020 after an illness. Justin was born on March 23, 1992 in Leominster, MA, son of Daniel and Nancy (Bedard) Taylor.After graduating from Narragansett Regional High School in 2010, Justin sought a career in the culinary industry and worked at Great Wolf Lodge as a cook. He had a passion for music and was a talented guitarist forming the band Unlimited Warfare at a young age with his high school friends. He participated in the Gardner Relay for Life as a cancer survivor and volunteered through Crossroads Church for the homeless in Fitchburg. He recently became a member of the Otter River Council Knights of Columbus.Justin was known for his kindness, his patience and his compassion for others. He overcame adversity with grace and perseverance. He was happiest when he was spending time with his son, his siblings and extended family, and while playing his guitar. He will always be remembered for his love of family, his conversational skills, his unique view of the world, his beautiful smile and his belly laugh. He was loved and will be dearly missed by all who knew him.Along with his parents, Justin leaves his son, Jadon Greenan of Winchendon; one brother, Matthew Taylor of Orange; one sister, Rachel Taylor of Amherst; grandparents, Julie Bedard-Parisi and Vincent Parisi of Leominster, Elwood and Marian Taylor of Royalston, and numerous extended family and friends.He is predeceased by his grandfather, Ronald Bedard of Westminster, MA.His funeral will be held at 11:30 a.m. on Saturday October 31, 2020 in the Westminster Chapel of the Sawyer-Miller-Masciarelli Funeral Homes, 123 Main Street, Westminster, MA 01473.Calling hours will be held in the funeral home from 9:00 – 11:00 a.m. on Saturday, October 31, 2020 prior to the service. Limited seating and social distancing guidelines will be in place due to the coronavirus.In lieu of flowers memorial contributions can be made to Our Father's House, Fitchburg MAJohn F. Masciarelli, Walter C. Taylor and Marissa Jenness funeral directors.Please visit our website to leave a condolence and for further information.