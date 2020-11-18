Fitchburg
Justina (Rosado) Gonzalez, 93 of Fitchburg known as "Wita" to her family, passed away peacefully Saturday November 14, 2020 in Sterling Village. She is survived by her beloved daughter, retired Fitchburg School Teacher, Miriam Ruiz of Fitchburg, MA, several grandchildren and great grandchildren along with many relatives in New York.
Services are on Friday November 20, 2020 with a funeral home service at 11a.m. Interment will follow in Forest Hill Cemetery. A calling hour will be held on Friday morning at the funeral home from 10 until 11a.m. All are welcome to attend and all Covid-19 protocols are in affect at the funeral home.
The Lavery Chartrand Alario Funeral Home 99 Summer St. Fitchburg is directing. Michael S. Alario Director – Owner.