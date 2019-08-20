|
of Leominster
Leominster
Karen E. (Johnson) Desnoyers, 74 passed away on Saturday, August 17 at Health Alliance Leominster Hospital.
She was born on September 1, 1944 in Elizabet, NJ, a daughter of Raymond and Claire (Dixson) Johnson.
Karen is survived by her partner, Joan E. Gaffney of Leominster, niece, Cindy Sindoni-Cagnina and her husband, John of Woburn, great nieces, Sarah Faris, Jenne Sindoni, special nephews, Armani Gomez, Lorenzo Gomez, special friends, Dennis Rogers and family and Lora Fleck.
She was a registered nurse and had worked at Burbank Hospital in the mental health division for many years.
Karen enjoyed crafting. Karen was a true friend to everyone and an "Auntie to everyone"
Desnoyers
A funeral service will be held at 10:00am on Saturday, August 24 in the Brandon Funeral Home, 305 Wanoosnoc Rd., Fitchburg. Burial will be at a later date.
Calling hours are from 4-7, Friday, August 23 at the funeral home.
Published in Sentinel & Enterprise on Aug. 20, 2019