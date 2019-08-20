Sentinel & Enterprise Obituaries
Brandon Funeral Home - Fitchburg
305 Wanoosnoc Rd.
Fitchburg, MA 01420
(978) 343-4444
Calling hours
Friday, Aug. 23, 2019
4:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Brandon Funeral Home - Fitchburg
305 Wanoosnoc Rd.
Fitchburg, MA 01420
View Map
Funeral service
Saturday, Aug. 24, 2019
10:00 AM
Brandon Funeral Home - Fitchburg
305 Wanoosnoc Rd.
Fitchburg, MA 01420
View Map
Karen E. (Johnson) Desnoyers


1944 - 2019
Karen E. (Johnson) Desnoyers Obituary
of Leominster

Leominster

Karen E. (Johnson) Desnoyers, 74 passed away on Saturday, August 17 at Health Alliance Leominster Hospital.

She was born on September 1, 1944 in Elizabet, NJ, a daughter of Raymond and Claire (Dixson) Johnson.

Karen is survived by her partner, Joan E. Gaffney of Leominster, niece, Cindy Sindoni-Cagnina and her husband, John of Woburn, great nieces, Sarah Faris, Jenne Sindoni, special nephews, Armani Gomez, Lorenzo Gomez, special friends, Dennis Rogers and family and Lora Fleck.

She was a registered nurse and had worked at Burbank Hospital in the mental health division for many years.

Karen enjoyed crafting. Karen was a true friend to everyone and an "Auntie to everyone"

Desnoyers

A funeral service will be held at 10:00am on Saturday, August 24 in the Brandon Funeral Home, 305 Wanoosnoc Rd., Fitchburg. Burial will be at a later date.

Calling hours are from 4-7, Friday, August 23 at the funeral home.



Published in Sentinel & Enterprise on Aug. 20, 2019
