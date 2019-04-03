Sentinel & Enterprise Obituaries
Karen (Auringer) Knowles, 63
Beloved Grandmother and friend

WESTMINSTER - Karen (Auringer) Knowles, 63, died Sunday, March 31, 2019 at St. Vincent Hospital after an illness.

Karen leaves her grandson, Ron P. Bonitz III of Fitchburg and many close friends.

She is predeceased by her son, Ron P. Bonitz, Jr. who died January 3, 2017.

She was born in Malden, on April 17, 1955. She was the daughter of Lillian Marie (Kierstread) Stryker and her husband Paul Stryker.

Karen worked for the ARC of Opportunity in Fitchburg for many years, as the director of Marketing. She loved living in Westminster on Wyman's Pond, where she enjoyed the outdoors, swimming and ice skating. She also loved animals of all kinds, traveling and she was an avid Red Sox fan. Karen was a very loving person who cared for many people during her life. Karen was also a two-time liver transplant recipient, who lost her battle with lung cancer.

KNOWLES - A celebration of Karen's life will be held at a later date.

The Westminster Chapel of the Sawyer-Miller-Masciarelli Funeral Homes, 123 Main Street, Westminster, MA has been entrusted with Karen's care.

For more information please visit www.masciarellifamilyfuneralhomes.net.

John F. Masciarelli, Walter C. Taylor and James M. Hebert, funeral directors.
Published in Sentinel & Enterprise on Apr. 3, 2019
