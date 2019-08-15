|
Karl Komberg, 68, of Leominster, died peacefully on August 11, 2019 surrounded by his loving family. He is survived by Patricia A. (Williams) Komberg, his wife of 38 years; son Jason and Katey (Connolly) Komberg of Gardner; and daughter Kathleen Komberg of Lewiston, NY. He had 5 grandchildren Justin, Joshua, Lauren, and Owen Komberg and Eric Glahe, and a great-granddaughter Nevaeh Rose Komberg.
Born January 13, 1951 in Tubingen, Germany, son of Henrich and Elizabeth Komberg, Karl lived in this area for the past 40 years. He enjoyed his job with VanPool, where his many friends remember him as easy going, kind and fun. His greatest love after family and friends was music and he was proud of his "zstuff" youtube music playlist.
Funeral services will be private. The Silas F. Richardson & Son Funeral home, 106 West Street, Leominster is assisting the family with arrangements. In lieu of flowers, please send a donation to Autism Speaks, 85 Devonshire St., 9th floor, Boston, MA 02109. www.richardsonfuneralhome.net.
