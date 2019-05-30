Lunenburg Karolyn A. Ptak, 41, passed away Monday, May 27, 2019, at Leominster Hospital. Kara, known to many as "KP", was born in Fitchburg, MA, on August 10, 1977, the daughter of Joseph Ptak and Karen (Robichaud) Ptak. She attended Lunenburg High School, where she excelled at softball, soccer and basketball. She later graduated from Springfield College, where she found her love of science and medicine, having most recently worked for Johnson Matthey Pharma Services in Devens, MA.



In her free time, Kara loved spending time at the beach – her happy place – and going on adventures. Her whimsical spirit was infectious in the best possible way, bringing joy and energy to everyone around her. She helped countless people realize their worth and lift them up to their potential. To know Kara was to know light and love, for she was both. She is and will always be missed tremendously, yet her bright smile and endless beauty will live on in everyone who knew her.



In addition to her parents, Kara is survived by her nephew, Jayson Ptak; her niece, Jenna Ptak-Harris; her soulmate, Anna Du Puis; as well as many aunts, uncles, cousins, and friends.



She was predeceased by her sister, Kerry Ptak; her maternal grandparents, Edward and Marie Jeannette Robichaud; and her paternal grandparents, Claire and Eugene Ptak. Ptak Calling hours will be held at Brandon Funeral Home, 305 Wanoosnoc Rd., Fitchburg, on Sunday, June 2, from 2:00-4:30pm, immediately followed by a time of remembrance. Burial will be held privately at a later date.







