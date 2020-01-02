|
Kathalene L. (Dyer) Heinle, 66 of Leominster, MA, passed away Sunday December 29,2019 in UMass Marlborough Hospital surrounded by her family.
Kathalene was born in Syracuse, N Y, July 7, 1953 daughter of Jack and Luella (Houppert) Dyer and was raised in Syracuse. She attended Syracuse University.
She lived in Fitchburg and Leominster MA for most of her life. She worked in customer service for the Eussey Press Co. for over twenty years. Kathalene was volunteer for Michaels Run since its beginning, she enjoyed crafting, was an avid Yankees and Patriots fan, but most important was how she cherished and adored her grandchildren.
She is survived by her son William L. Heinle of Marlborough, MA, her daughter Christina M. Heinle-MacLeod and husband Ian of Leominster, MA, a brother H. Christopher "Kitt" Dyer of Watertown, N.Y., step-daughters, Dawn M. Heinle-Kimball of Ayer, MA, and Kelley Heinle of Shirley, MA, grandchildren, Nicholas Heinle, Ashley MacLeod, Lindsey, Brianna, Madison and Cole, and her former husband Robert H. Heinle Sr. She also leaves nieces and nephews. She was predeceased by her step-son, Robert H. Heinle Jr. in 1998.
Her services will be held on Sunday January 5, 2020, with calling hours at the funeral home from 1 until 3p.m. All are welcome to attend. A service will follow at 3p.m. Interment in St. Bernard's Cemetery will be private for family at their request. In lieu of flowers donations may be made to : Michaels Run.org c/o Angela Wallace, 18 Arabian Way, Leominster, MA 01453.
The Lavery Chartrand Alario Funeral Home, 99 Summer St., Fitchburg, MA is directing. Michael S. Alario – Director – Owner.
Published in Sentinel & Enterprise on Jan. 2, 2020