Katherine Alice Brough


1947 - 2020
Katherine Alice Brough Obituary
of Leominster; 72

LEOMINSTER

Katherine Alice (Bouchard) Brough, 72 years old of Leominster, died on Monday, April 6, 2020. She was born in Leominster on October 28, 1947, daughter of Edmond F. and Margaret E. (Grimley) Bouchard.

We lost a shining light in our life with the passing of Kathy. She was a true gem, she was the kindest sweetest person that you could ever know. Kathy genuinely cared about other people, particularly her deep and abiding love for her family. You will be so sadly missed by all. RIP Kathy you're with Mom, Dad and brother Don.

Kathy leaves behind 2 biological sons, Alex Ryan and his wife Alissa and John Bouchard and his wife Erica both of Leominster; 2 sisters, Doreen George and her husband Bob of Venice, FL and Doris Ryan and her husband Bill of Barefoot Bay, FL, 3 brothers, Daniel Bouchard and his wife Lynn of Leominster, Dennis Bouchard and his wife Sharon of Holden, and David Bouchard and his wife Myrna of Seminole, FL. She was predeceased by her parents, husband Donald L. Brough, Jr., and brother Donald Bouchard.

Brough

Services will be private. In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be made to the Herbert Lipton Center, 100 Erdman Way, Leominster, MA 01453. The Silas F. Richardson & Son Funeral Home, 106 West Street, Leominster is assisting the family with arrangements. www.richardsonfuneralhome.net.



Published in Sentinel & Enterprise on Apr. 8, 2020
