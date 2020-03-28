|
|
Leominster
Katherine Ann (O'Donoghue) Asmar, passed away unexpectedly in her sleep at home March 26, 2020.
She was born in Worcester, the daughter of the late Elsie M. (Conroy) O'Donoghue Collins and Eugene O'Donoghue. Kathy was a loving mother to her sons Joshua Thomas Asmar of Leominster and Barry Andrew Aslanian, Jr. of Shrewsbury. She was sadly predeceased by her eldest son, Christopher Louis Asmar. Kathy is also survived by her partner of 30 years, Barry A. Aslanian, with whom she made her home, as well as his extended family, her own brothers and sisters, Donna Wilson, of Scottsdale, AZ, Brendan O'Donoghue and his wife, Terrie, of Rochdale, Billy O'Donoghue, Danny O'Donoghue, both of Worcester, Karen Collins and her partner Doug Hagman of Rutland, and many nieces, nephews and lifelong friends. She was also predeceased by her dear Aunt Shirley Katherine O'Donoghue after whom she was named and for whom she held a special place in her heart. Kathy was a graduate of Doherty Memorial High School in Worcester. She worked for many years for the IRS in Fitchburg and most recently for Republic Parking in downtown Worcester.
Katherine was a simple woman who kept herself busy by always taking care of the ones she loved. She loved to be outside, loved her family, her coffee, her music and she loved her God, as a devout Catholic all her life.
Asmar
Due to current restrictions, funeral services will be private. Brandon Funeral Home, 305 Wanoosnoc Rd., is assisting the family. In lieu of flowers donations may be made in her name to the Genesis Club, Inc., 274 Lincoln Street, Worcester, MA 01605.
View the online memorial for Katherine Ann Asmar
Published in Sentinel & Enterprise on Mar. 28, 2020