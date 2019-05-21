of Leominster; 58 LEOMINSTER Kathleen A. (Whitney) Keating, 58, of Leominster passed away at home Sunday, May 19, 2019. Kathy was the loving wife of John J. Keating for nearly 35 years. She cherished time with her family, especially with her three beautiful grandchildren who lovingly called her MuMu.



Kathy was an avid runner, successfully completing three Boston Marathons. She is most known for her generosity and volunteering contributions at her children's school as well as their sports and dance activities.



She was a 1978 graduate of St. Bernard's Central Catholic High School in Fitchburg and in 1982 received a Bachelor's Degree in English & Business from Assumption College in Worcester. She worked at Sentry Insurance in her early years and then devoted her life to raising her three children.



In addition to her husband John of Leominster, she is survived by her son and daughter in law, Kevin R. and Kara Keating of Roswell, GA; two daughters, Emily K. Morin and her husband, Brian, of Westminster, and Alison W. Keating of South Boston; mother, Mary H. (Nally) Whitney of Fitchburg; two sisters and brothers-in-law, Brenda M. and David Mullaney of Leominster, Tricia E. and Mike Fuller of Raleigh, NC; and three grandchildren, Addison Keating, Jack Morin and Carter Keating. She also leaves several nieces and nephews. She is predeceased by her father, Robert E. Whitney and brother, David M. Whitney. Keating A funeral Mass will be celebrated at 9:30 AM Friday, May 24, 2019 at St. Leo's Church, 108 Main Street, Leominster. Burial will be in St. Bernard's Cemetery, Fitchburg.



Calling hours will be 4-7 PM Thursday at the Isabelle & Anderson Funeral Home, 316 Clarendon Street, Fitchburg. For additional information or to leave an online condolence, please visit their website at [email protected]



Memorial contributions may be made to F.A. Association, c/o John Keating, 115 Old Farm Rd., Leominster, MA 01453.







