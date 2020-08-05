1/1
Kathleen May Lapoint
Kathleen May Lapoint
of Fitchburg, MA

Kathleen May Lapoint, 69, of Fitchburg, MA, passed peacefully at home on July 28, 2020. Kathleen was predeceased by her parents Edgar and Sarah Killary, and is survived by her daughter Melanie, granddaughter Harley, brother Timothy and her beloved cat Patches. Kathleen was well-known for her social work at the BUDD Program in Fitchburg for many years prior to her retirement and will be deeply missed. Per Kathleen's wishes, there will be no funeral services. Anyone wishing to pay their respects are asked to make a donation to Ahimsa Haven Animal Rescue, the Pat Brody Shelter for Cats or to the Street Cat Angels in Kathleen's name.

Published in Sentinel & Enterprise on Aug. 5, 2020.
