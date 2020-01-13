|
|
of Townsend, formerly
of West Groton and Pepperell
TOWNSEND
Kathleen R. (Minehan) Cowan, 78, of Townsend, formerly of West Groton and Pepperell, died Friday, January 10, 2020 at Health Alliance, Leominster Hospital. She leaves her husband of 55 years, Donald L. Cowan; two sons, David R. Cowan of Townsend, Jason L. Cowan and his wife, Julie, also of Townsend; two sisters, Mary J. Benson of Indiana, Margaret Ryan of St. Johnsbury, VT; two grandchildren, Shannon P. Cowan, Erin M. Cowan. She was the sister of the late Richard L. Minehan of North Carolina, David J. Minehan of Las Vegas, NV and Patricia Hallet of Groton. Kathy was born in Ayer, June 30, 1941, a daughter of Richard L. and Helen M. (O'Sullivan) Minehan and grew up in West Groton. She was a 1959 graduate of Groton High School. She received her Bachelor of Arts Degree from Anna Maria College in Paxton and later continued her education at Fitchburg State College. For over thirty five years, Kathy taught History and English at North Middlesex Regional High School and Hawthorne Brook Middle School, retiring in 1999. She was a member of Massachusetts Teachers Association., The Gardner and Fitchburg Bridge Clubs as well as the Townsend Historical Society where she served on the Board of Directors. She was also an active member of St. John's Church in Townsend.
Cowan
A Funeral Mass will be celebrated 10 Am Wednesday, January 15, 2020 at St. John's Church, 1 School Street, Townsend. Burial will be in Hillside Cemetery, Townsend. Kathy's family will receive family and friends at calling hours on Tuesday, January 14, 2020 from 4-7 PM at the Anderson Funeral Home, 250 Main Street (Rte. 119), Townsend Center. Memorial contributions may be made to St. John's Church, 1 School Street, Townsend, MA 01469.
View the online memorial for Kathleen R. Cowan
Published in Sentinel & Enterprise on Jan. 13, 2020