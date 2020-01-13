Sentinel & Enterprise Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Anderson Funeral Homes
250 Main Street
Townsend, MA 01469
(978) 597-2692
Calling hours
Tuesday, Jan. 14, 2020
4:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Anderson Funeral Homes
250 Main Street
Townsend, MA 01469
View Map
Funeral Mass
Wednesday, Jan. 15, 2020
10:00 AM
St. John's Church
1 School Street
Townsend, MA
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Kathleen Cowan
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Kathleen R. Cowan

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Kathleen R. Cowan Obituary
of Townsend, formerly

of West Groton and Pepperell

TOWNSEND

Kathleen R. (Minehan) Cowan, 78, of Townsend, formerly of West Groton and Pepperell, died Friday, January 10, 2020 at Health Alliance, Leominster Hospital. She leaves her husband of 55 years, Donald L. Cowan; two sons, David R. Cowan of Townsend, Jason L. Cowan and his wife, Julie, also of Townsend; two sisters, Mary J. Benson of Indiana, Margaret Ryan of St. Johnsbury, VT; two grandchildren, Shannon P. Cowan, Erin M. Cowan. She was the sister of the late Richard L. Minehan of North Carolina, David J. Minehan of Las Vegas, NV and Patricia Hallet of Groton. Kathy was born in Ayer, June 30, 1941, a daughter of Richard L. and Helen M. (O'Sullivan) Minehan and grew up in West Groton. She was a 1959 graduate of Groton High School. She received her Bachelor of Arts Degree from Anna Maria College in Paxton and later continued her education at Fitchburg State College. For over thirty five years, Kathy taught History and English at North Middlesex Regional High School and Hawthorne Brook Middle School, retiring in 1999. She was a member of Massachusetts Teachers Association., The Gardner and Fitchburg Bridge Clubs as well as the Townsend Historical Society where she served on the Board of Directors. She was also an active member of St. John's Church in Townsend.

Cowan

A Funeral Mass will be celebrated 10 Am Wednesday, January 15, 2020 at St. John's Church, 1 School Street, Townsend. Burial will be in Hillside Cemetery, Townsend. Kathy's family will receive family and friends at calling hours on Tuesday, January 14, 2020 from 4-7 PM at the Anderson Funeral Home, 250 Main Street (Rte. 119), Townsend Center. Memorial contributions may be made to St. John's Church, 1 School Street, Townsend, MA 01469.



View the online memorial for Kathleen R. Cowan
Published in Sentinel & Enterprise on Jan. 13, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Kathleen's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Anderson Funeral Homes
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -