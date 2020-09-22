Kathleen Scarale, 72, lost her battle to cancer on Monday August 17, 2020 at her home surrounded by loved ones. She was born on June 19, 1948 in Fitchburg, Massachusetts to William Francis Radford and Theresa Marie Radford. She graduated from St. Bernard's High School. She married the love of her life Ronald Albert Scarale on October 7, 1968. She was the Owner/Operator for A&R Country Furniture in Lunenburg, Massachusetts. She then moved to Nevada where she was the Owner/Operator of Absolute Equipment, She then worked in sales at Wal-Mart in Lake Havasu City where she retired just last year. Kathy loved reading paperback books. It made her world when she played online or in person with her grandchildren. She enjoyed the outside/inside life of gardening. She loved walking, collecting rocks and swimming in our beautiful lake. Kathleen is survived by her Mother; Theresa Jenness Radford of Fitchburg, MA; Sisters; Ellen Amblo & Family of Merrimack, NH; Donna Hay & Family of on the road where ever they park it; Debra Fitzgerald of MA; Daughter; Stacy Scarale of Lake Havasu City, AZ; Son; Jason Scarale of Las Vegas, NV; Daughter-in-law Jennifer Scarale of Las Vegas, NV; Granddaughter; Elizabeth Scarale of the US Navy; Isabella Scarale of Las Vegas, NV; Grandson; Nicholas (Nick) Scarale of Las Vegas, NV; and her beloved dog Brawny. Kathleen will be miss by so many. If you knew her then you were blessed. Kathy and Ron are riding on that bike loving life together again. Kathleen is preceded in death by her Father; William Francis Radford; and her husband Ronald Albert Scarale. There will be no services for Kathleen at this time.