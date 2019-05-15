LUNENBURG Kathleen Ward Cronin, 88, passed away peacefully in the company of her husband of 61 years, Dr. Joseph F.P. Cronin at The Gables of Fitchburg the day after Mother's Day, May 13th.



In addition to her husband Joe, Kathleen leaves a sister, Gail Hislop and her husband Dr. Ralph Hislop of Vancouver, B.C. and five children, Patrick Cronin and his significant other Lee Hall of Westminster, Daniel Cronin and his wife Jacqueline of Lunenburg, Eileen Cronin of Boylston, Dr. Michael Cronin and his wife Dr. Claire Cronin of Lexington and Anne Howard and her husband Chris of New Hartford, CT and eleven grandchildren.



Kathleen was born in Brampton, Ontario, Canada on February 19, 1931, daughter of Hugh and Violet (Sala) Ward; she was predeceased by two brothers, Donald and Hugh Ward.



Kathleen graduated from the Saint Michael's Hospital School of Nursing in Toronto and worked as a registered nurse in Toronto, Montreal and Boston until marrying in 1957 in Montreal while her husband was a dental student at McGill University. Following a three-year assignment by the United States Army to France, the Cronins were discharged at Fort Devens whereupon Dr. Cronin acquired a dental office in Leominster and practiced for over fifty years.



Kathleen became an American citizen in 1966.



The Cronins first lived in Leominster before moving to Lunenburg where they lived for over fifty years before moving to The Gables of Fitchburg Assisted Living Community in 2016. They lived in Gloucester for five summers and wintered for over twenty-five years in Naples, Florida where they leave many good friends. Cronin Kathleen was an active member of Saint Boniface Church, 817 Massachusetts Avenue, Lunenburg where the funeral Mass will be held on Saturday, May 18th at 11 am with burial to follow at the North Cemetery in Lunenburg. Calling hours will be held at the Brandon Funeral Home, 305 Wanoosnoc Rd., Fitchburg from 4:00-7:00pm on Friday, May 17th.



The family wishes to thank the folks at The Gables for all of their assistance and the staff of HealthAlliance Home Health & Hospice for care of extraordinary compassion and kindness.



In lieu of flowers, kindly consider a donation in Kathleen's memory to Saint Boniface Church.







